Huétor Tájar triumph after thrashing 0-3 at the Alhaurín De La Torre stadium

05/10/2021 at 10:38 AM CEST

The Alhaurin De La Torre and the Huetor Tájar They finished their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a result of 0-3 and a victory for the Hueteño team. The Alhaurin De La Torre came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the victory by 1-4 against the Huetor Vega. On the part of the visiting team, the Huetor Tájar they were defeated 0-3 in the last game they played against the Torremolinos. After the game, the Alhaurino team is fourth, while the Huetor Tájar It is fifth after the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Hueteño team, which kicked off in the The springs through a goal from Esteban in the 13th minute. Huetor Tájar, which increased differences establishing 0-2 thanks to a bit of Sergio just before the final whistle, specifically at 40, concluding the first half with the result 0-2.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its opponent with a goal of Manu daza in minute 77. Finally, the duel ended with a 0-3 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Alhaurin De La Torre gave entrance to Ito, Lollipop, Fabri, Kike morales Y Jose Manuel for Seck, Santi, Darius, Fran miranda Y Hugo Lancet, Meanwhile he Huetor Tájar gave entrance to Manu Castillo Y Alberto for Esteban Y Manu daza.

The referee admonished Raul Fernandez by the Alhaurin De La Torre already Faliti by the Hueteño team.

With this result, the Alhaurin De La Torre he gets 31 points and the Huetor Tájar achieves 33 points after winning the match.

Data sheetAlhaurín De La Torre:Barea, Raul Fernandez, Castillo, Hugo Lanceta (Jose Manuel, min.74), Pintos, Darío (Fabri, min.65), Fran Miranda (Kike Morales, min.65), Apoño, Santi (Pirulo, min.46) , Robert and Seck (Ito, min.46)Huétor Tájar:Fidel, Alberto Lopez, David, Esteban (Manu Castillo, min.76), Raul Castro, Alonso, Manu Daza (Alberto, min.80), Dani Carrillo, Mario, Sergio and FalitiStadium:The springsGoals:Esteban (0-1, min. 13), Sergio (0-2, min. 40) and Manu Daza (0-3, min. 77)