Huesca will host the premiere of D’Artacán and the three muskedogs

The long-awaited animated feature film D’Artacán and the three muskedogs will have its premiere in Spain at the 49th Huesca International Film Festival. The film based on the classic television series of the 80s will be seen for the first time on a big Spanish screen next Sunday, June 13 at the Olimpia Theater. It will be an important appointment for the Alto Aragonese contest and for the artistic team of this Spanish production, and it marks the beginning of an international career in such prominent markets as the United Kingdom, France and the United States.

Its director, Toni García, and its creator, Claudio Biern (also responsible for the iconic series) will go to the capital of Alto Aragón along with part of the artistic team, in a day that has the active support of CADIS Huesca (Coordinator of Associations of People with Disabilities of the province of Huesca) and where in addition to the premiere, a meeting with the public will be held among other activities.

The film offers an updated version of the iconic television series (seen on more than 300 networks in more than 100 countries) inspired in turn by the most famous novel by Alexander Dumas. The story that now comes to the cinema remains faithful to the original mixing action, adventure and comedy for the whole family. The impulsive and idealistic young man D’Artacán is the protagonist, a dog who leaves his native town in Gascony to go to Paris with a single goal: to become like his father, a muskedog of the King of France. In the capital he will meet his fellow musketeers: Amis, Pontos and Dogos; and together with his horse Rofty and his squire Pom (a quarrelsome mouse and hustler), they will try to combat the plans of the Machiavellian Cardinal Richelieu and his accomplices.

International premiere

The film, which was already presented in 2019 within the framework of the festival as a project, is scheduled to premiere in France on August 11 and in Spanish theaters on September 3, in addition to having closed its distribution in such prominent markets as United Kingdom or United States. The production company Apolo Films and the distributor A Contracorriente Films have joined forces, with the participation of TVE, to present this work with a script adaptation by Doug Langdale (El Gato con Botas, Kung Fu Panda, El Libro de la Vida); a nostalgia-laden swashbuckling adventure for parents; and of friendship, action and fun for the little ones.

The Huesca International Film Festival is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Government of Aragon, the Huesca Provincial Council, the Huesca City Council, the Anselmo Pie Foundation and with the collaboration of Obra Social “la Caixa”, TuHuesca and the Aragonese Institute of the woman. The Festival also has the support of Acción Cultural Española (AC / E) through its Program for the Internationalization of Spanish Culture (PICE).