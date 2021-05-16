Huesca plays for life and Betis the Europa League

05/16/2021 at 9:08 AM CEST

EFE

Huesca is presented this Sunday at Benito Villamarín with the intention of following the good line undertaken in recent weeks, which has taken him out of the relegation places, but for this he must win on the penultimate day against Betis, a rival that It cannot give him facilities because it is played to stay in positions of the Europa League.

If the game is important for the Huesca team, what could certify the permanence according to the results of the day, it is also for the Sevillian in his goal of returning to a continental tournament, which he played for the last time in the 2018-19 campaign.

The coach of the verdiblancos, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, counts for the game with the bulk of his squad, since only the Ivorian midfielder Paul Akouokou and the right-winger Martín Montoya suffer physical problems, in addition to the two long-term casualties, such as goalkeeper Dani Martín and midfielder Víctor Camarasa.

Pellegrini, who does not have penalties, could use an initial team similar to the one that tied on Thursday in Eibar (1-1), although the fact of acting at home and that this appointment comes three days later there may also be rotations.

In this case, players like the Algerian central Aïssa Mandi, the left-back Juan Miranda or the midfielder Sergio Canales, who were not starters at the Ipurúa stadium, could return from the start against Huesca.

The Huesca returned to be hooked to the permanence in the category in the past day with its triumph against Athletic and thanks also to the defeat of Valladolid against Villarreal, something that allowed him to leave the relegation zone and depend on himself with two games remaining for the conclusion of the championship.

The game is expected to be more competitive than the previous one against Athletic as two teams face each other that have a goal to achieve, even if it is different, since the Andalusians want to play in Europe next season and the Altoaragoneses aspire to remain in First.

As there are no casualties due to sanction or injury, the coach of the Alto Aragonese team, José Rojo “Pacheta” is very likely to repeat the same line-up as against Athletic.

Probable lineups

Betis: Claudio Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Víctor Ruiz, Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, Guarded; Diego Lainez, Fekir, Canales; and Borja Iglesias.

Huesca: Álvaro Fernández; Maffeo, Pulido, Siovas, Vavro, Javi Galán; Seoane, Mikel Rico, Ferreiro; Sandro and Rafa Mir.

Referee: Pablo González Fuertes (Asturian Committee).

Stadium: Benito Villamarín.

Hour: 18.30.