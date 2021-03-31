Huesca de LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch on TV

03/31/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

SPORT.es

LaLiga Santander keep going on this Matchday 29. After a well-deserved garter break to decide whether the Spanish selection may qualify for the Qatar Soccer World Cup, something of which we will not really leave doubts for quite a few months. However, this break will serve to oxygenate the teams that have not had many players with international commitments. In any case, in this return to normality for LaLiga Santander, the first teams to face each other are the I raised and the Huesca in it Valencia City Stadium.

The local team has 35 points, which has led to the tenth position of the table. For its part, the visiting team accumulate 21, which is why it is in the number twenty.

Both teams will face the Friday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m., at which point the ball will begin to roll. The game will continue to be without an audience, but will be televised through Mitele Plus and Movistar Laliga, so we will need a paid subscription to one of these platforms.