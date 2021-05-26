Huertas, Henry, López-Arostegui, Tavares and Shermandini, the best quintet Liga Endesa

05/26/2021 at 7:13 PM CEST

Sport.es

The brazilian Marcelinho Huertas (Lenovo Tenerife), the American Pierria Henry (TD Systems Baskonia), Spanish Xabi López-Arostegui (Club Joventut Badalona), the Georgian Giorgi Shermadini (Lenovo Tenerife) and the Cape Verdean Edy tavares (Real Madrid) are the members chosen to be part of the Best Quintet of the Endesa League 2020-21.

Huertas was the second best assistant in the championship, in an exercise in which he was also placed as the second best assistant in the ACB era, only behind Pablo Laso. His statistics include 92.5% in free throw hits and 42.1% in triples.

Henry had a round season, with an average of 10.4 points and 13.2 efficiency per game, being in statistics among the five best recuperators and assistants of the championship.

La Penya, represented

Xabier López-Arostegui, a youth squad from La Penya, stood out for his 13.1 average points, his 40.8% accuracy in triples and his reliability in free throws with 96.9%. In addition, he was the most valued national player and the most rebounding forward in the competition.

Shermadini was the unanimous leader in the best player votes. Finished as leader in scoring (17 points per game), in free throws (4.8 with 90.6% accuracy), in shots of two (6.1) and valuation (22.5). His numbers are completed with 0.9 recoveries and 0.5 blocks per duel, being the Best Player of Days 4, 14, 19 and 37, in addition to MVP Movistar in October, January and March.

Tavares won the award for Best Endesa League Defender, being the best blocker (2.3) and offensive rebounder (3.2) of the championship. He was also second in the ranking of defensive sacks (5) and overall (8.5) and, with eleven points on average, he was fourth best doing dunks (1.5).

Two of the Barça in the second quintet

For the sixth time in the history of the competition, the second Best Quintet of the Endesa League was also designated, which this season was made up of the Americans Melo Trimble (Urbas Fuenlabrada) and Cory Higgins (Barça), the Lithuanian Rokas Giedraitis (TD Systems Baskonia), the Spanish Nikola Mirotic (Barça) and Cuban Jasiel Rivero (Inherited by San Pablo Burgos).

Voting to elect these quintets are carried out by fans, the media, players and coaches.

1011041