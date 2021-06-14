Huércal-Overa’s win against Plus Ultra (3-0)

06/13/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

The Huércal-Overa and the Plus Ultra ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division this Sunday with a victory of the Huércal-Overa for a score of 3-0. The Huércal-Overa arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against Totana Olympic. On the visitors’ side, the Plus Ultra had to settle for a zero draw against the Murcia city. With this result, the Huercalense set is fourth, while the Plus Ultra he is eighth after the end of the match.

The game started in an excellent way for the local team, which kicked off in The stove thanks to a goal from eleven meters Bells in the 7th minute. Huércal-Overa, who increased distances by making it 2-0 through a double of Bells at 19 minutes. After this, the first part ended with a score of 2-0.

In the second half came the goal for the Huercalense team, which extended distances with a goal of Jay at 60 minutes. Finally, the meeting ended with a 3-0 in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the Huércal-Overa from Marin Garcia relieved Raul, Piñero Y Perez for Save, Jay Y Damian, while the technician of the Plus Ultra, Jesus Zapata, ordered the entry of Agnaou, Mashingaidze, Bruno, Silva Y July to supply Fran Diez, Sotomayor, Riberon, Carmona Y Kevin Garces.

The referee admonished Damian by the Huércal-Overa already Agnaou by the Murcian team.

At the moment, the Huércal-Overa is left with 39 points and the Plus Ultra with 23 points.

Data sheetHuércal-Overa:Javi García, Jaime Lorente, Campanas, Javi, José David, Jay (Piñero, min.89), Salva (Raul, min.80), Garcia, Nader, Juan Asensio and Damian (Pérez, min.89)Plus Ultra:Vivancos, Carceles, Copeli, Fran Díez (Agnaou, min.40), Riberon (Bruno, min.59), Felix, Carmona (Silva, min.70), Sotomayor (Mashingaidze, min.59), Kevin Garces (Julio, min. 70), Daniel Manzanares and GarnesStadium:The stoveGoals:Bells (1-0, min. 7), Bells (2-0, min. 19) and Jay (3-0, min. 60)