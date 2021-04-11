Huércal-Overa defeats Churra in the Municipal de Churra (0-1)

04/11/2021 at 9:12 PM CEST

The Huércal-Overa got a win against him Churra 0-1 during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Sunday in the Municipal of Churra. Thanks to this result, the Huercalense team is first, while the Churra he is eighth at the end of the match.

During the first period, neither team managed to score, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Alex Bautista at 72 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Churra from Jaime Alarcon relieved Good day, Perez, Juan Matias Y Site for town, Hernandez, Viti Y Alberto Robles placeholder image, while the technician of the Huércal-Overa, Tato, ordered the entry of Asensio, Garcia Y Juan Asensio to supply Jose David, Elder brother Y Jaime Lorente.

The referee showed five yellow cards, three for Curro Liza, Alberto Robles placeholder image Y Good day, from the local team and two for Alex Bautista Y Nader, of the visiting team.

With this result, the Churra remains with 16 points and the Huércal-Overa goes up to 25 points.

On the second day the Churra will play against Sports Mining at home and the Huércal-Overa will play his match against him Minerva in his fiefdom.

Data sheetChurra:Manzanares, Macanás, Pérez, Curro Liza, Hernández (Perez, min.58), Mata, Viti (Juan Matias, min.58), Miguel Ros, Cascales, Villa (Buendía, min.46) and Alberto Robles (Site, min. .89)Huércal-Overa:Javi García, Alex Bautista, Barinovs, Javi, Ivan Ezequiel, Campanas, Jaime Lorente (Juan Asensio, min.89), Nader, Nano (Garcia, min.84), Damian and José David (Asensio, min.76)Stadium:Municipal of ChurraGoals:Alex Bautista (0-1, min. 72)