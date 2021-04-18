Huércal-Overa and Minerva split the points after their tie at three

04/18/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday in The stove and who faced the Huércal-Overa and to Minerva concluded with a tie to three between both contenders. The Huércal-Overa came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 0-1 at Churra. On the visitors’ side, the Minerva had to settle for a zero draw against the Murcia city. With this result, the Huercalense team is third after the end of the match, while the Minerva is sixth.

The match began in an unbeatable way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Belencoso at minute 29. But later the Huércal-Overa In the 38th minute he reacted and equalized the contest by means of a Belencoso. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-1.

The second period started in a favorable way for the Huercalense team, who traced the score with a goal from Jose David in the 54th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which distanced itself by putting 3-1 through Javi at 60 minutes. However, the Alumni team cut differences thanks to a goal from Thorny in the 64th minute. Minerva, who achieved the tie with another goal of Belencoso, thus achieving a hat-trick in the 74th minute, thus closing the match with a final score of 3-3.

In the chapter on changes, the Huércal-Overa from Tato relieved Guruceaga, Asensio, Damian Y Heredia for Jaime Lorente, Jay, Jose David Y Bells, while the technician of the Minerva, David Bascuñana, ordered the entry of town, Ramon Marin Y Thorny to supply Tote, Varela Y Martinez.

The referee showed eight yellow cards, four for Alex Bautista, Javi, Jay Y Bells, of the local team and four for Castle, Varela, Martinez Y Ceballos, of the visiting team.

With this result, the Huércal-Overa he is left with 26 points and the Minerva with 22 points.

On the following day the team of Tato will face against El Palmar, Meanwhile he Minerva of David Bascuñana will be measured against Sports Mining.

Data sheetHuércal-Overa:Javi García, Barinovs, Alex Bautista, José David (Damian, min.68), Ivan Ezequiel, Nader, Jaime Lorente (Guruceaga, min.46), Javi, Nano, Campanas (Heredia, min.89) and Jay (Asensio, min.68)Minerva:Yepes, Franki, Castillo, Tote (Villa, min.14), Mario, Varela (Ramón Marín, min.65), Ureña, Martinez (Espinosa, min.65), Belencoso, Jaime and CeballosStadium:The stoveGoals:Belencoso (0-1, min. 29), Belencoso (1-1, min. 38), José David (2-1, min. 54), Javi (3-1, min. 60), Espinosa (3-2 , min. 64) and Belencoso (3-3, min. 74)