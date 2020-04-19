Fulfilling social isolation in his apartment in Higienópolis, central region of the capital of São Paulo, former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso has divided the time between working on a new book on his intellectual trajectory, re-readings by Machado de Assis and virtual meetings and debates of his Institute. Eventually, he makes quick walks through the neighborhood, always wearing a mask. The menu of films and series is up to his wife, Patricia. But FHC confesses that he is not a big fan of “marathoning” on streaming platforms.

In this interview with state, FHC made an analysis of the political scenario in times of covid-19 and said that the coalition presidentialism gave way to a precarious system of government shared between the Chamber, Senate and Supreme Court. In his assessment, Governor João Doria (PSDB) gained space during the crisis, while the presenter and possible presidential candidate Luciano Huck, of whom he is a friend, became politically smaller.

Some experts speak of expanding isolation to combat the covid-19, while businessmen and Fiesp defend the slow and gradual opening of economic activity. Mr. do you think it is a case of opening or closing more?

I’m not a doctor, but we must listen to the experts. The only remedy at this point is to stay home. There is no vaccine or specific medication. What is the objection of staying at home? It means that they are looking more at the hospital system, while we need the economy to work. I saw an interview with a general saying that there are municipalities where the epidemic has not entered. Okay, but who decides that? It has to be done by the governor and the municipality. In theory, I am more favorable to maintaining the stay-at-home regime for longer.

Mr. do you agree with the provisional measure that allows wage reduction during the pandemic?

This MP was hasty. There will come a time that may be necessary, but why start squeezing those who need it most? Whoever is employed wants to maintain income. Will you move on that? It seems to me a provocation. I don’t think it’s appropriate.

Why isn’t there an articulated ‘Fora, Bolsonaro’ movement?

The opposition is not sure what to do. Ask for impeachment now based on what? Impeachment occurs when the government loses a majority in Congress and passes nothing else. When you lose the ability to govern. Second, when there are people on the street and the economic situation is bad. At that time, the government does not have a solid majority, nor has it ever, because it always despised the majority in Congress, but it continues to govern. There are no people on the street. Everyone is at home, afraid. The moment is one of cohesion, of calling for unity. And that is the government’s mistake. Impeachment is traumatic, it leaves marks. I don’t see that it applies to the current case. If the president starts to make a lot of mistakes, he himself will provoke his self-restraint. Removing the Minister of Health was unwise. A serious mistake. This accumulates and shows little leadership skills.

Like mr. assess the opposition’s performance at this moment?

There is no organized opposition. We are going through a curious situation politically in Brazil. We had a coalition-based system, which was not planned by the Constituent, but it was happening. It is the coalition of several parties to be able to govern. The current president despises parties, but a curious thing is happening, a kind of shared government. The Chamber and the Senate are acting more effectively. The STF too. It is not known very well what will happen to all of this, but there is another system in operation that is no longer the coalition system.

And what system is this? White parliamentarism?

This (white parliamentarism) is happening, but the culture in Brazil is not parliamentary. Since the Empire, people need to have someone who leads. They criticize who drives, but they need someone to drive. The most serious problem we face today is the lack of leadership in various sectors.

Did radical liberalism come into check with this crisis?

It is true. The active and necessary state, neither the minimum nor the maximum. At the time of the crisis everyone becomes Keynesian (who follows the English economist John Maynard Keynes) and wants the government to spend and give money to those who have no job. There it is seen that the State has an important reparative function. Why only in times of crisis? There always is. The intensity increases or decreases. The idea of ​​total liberalism is an illusion.

Why, in your opinion, is the PT not managing to lead a consistent movement of opposition to Bolsonaro?

What was the PT’s proposal? Lula free. Lula is free. Relatively, but it is. The PT’s word for political conduct has disappeared. But it was not just that. The social base of the PT, unions, CUT, etc., fell far short of the movement of society. Governors today have more access to the media. (João) Doria knows how to use them. He showed that he has a decision. He decided to face the president. At this moment, Doria is reaping the most fruit. Doria has shown its ability to survive the crisis.

Doria gains strength as a presidential candidate and can occupy this center field?

That’s what he proposes. Outside of that, who has? One project, which is Luciano Huck, is born out of a movement outside the parties. But in the crisis, he has no instruments to appear and act. It gets smaller in the crisis. Doria gets bigger. Those who have the power lever, like the Doria, have greater projection. Doria comes from the social network. You are having an indisputable advantage.

Should the PSDB go once and for all to opposition to Bolsonaro?

I think so. Staying in that position that is neither hot nor cold is not the best. This polarization in Brazil is bad for people who are reasonable, and I try to be reasonable, but it exists. It is a fact of the Brazilian reality. The PSDB is in danger of staying neither here nor there. Doria understood this and moved on.

What scars will remain in Brazil after this coronavirus crisis?

My parents talked a lot about the Spanish flu. What happened the closest was the 1929 economic crisis, which resulted, on the one hand, in (Franklin) Roosevelt (President of the United States) and, in Europe, in fascism with (Benito) Mussolini and (Adolf) Hitler. There was much hesitation to combat these evils. I hope there is a Roosevelt going forward.

Like mr. assess the influence of the ideological wing, which is based on Olavo de Carvalho, in the government? Have you read anything about him?

I’ve never heard of Olavo de Carvalho. And look, I lived in the United States on several occasions, I was a professor at several universities. This is a local, Brazilian invention. He gained prestige because the group that won the election came together around ideas in this reactionary spirit, which is not right-wing. He’s reactionary, late. Unfortunately, we boarded a punctured canoe, the belief that there is an ideological danger that would be contaminating Brazil. Olavo represents a line of folly.

Mr. he cherished the liturgy of office. How do you evaluate Bolsonaro’s relationship with his children and their spaces in the government?

President Bolsonaro did not understand the chair he occupies, which is symbolic. President (José) Sarney said that there was a ritual of the office. It is true. No son of mine went into the office or got into my car. Eventually, my wife, who had a great social function. There was no family in the helicopter. In the Presidency you are no ordinary man. You were elected. I have the impression that President Bolsonaro still thinks he is an ordinary person. It is not. Everything he does has international repercussions. He needs to behave in a costume. It’s difficult? IS. Unpleasant? Personally, it’s tough, but that’s how it works.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.