Hubert Hurkacz wins the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of Lorenzo Musetti

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The polish tennis player Hubert hurkacz, number 18 of the ATP and seed number 14, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon by 6-4, 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-1 in one hour and fifty-three minutes to Italian Lorenzo Musetti, number 63 of the ATP. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the competition.

During the game, the Pole managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 78% of the service points. As for the Italian player, he could not break his adversary’s serve at any time, his effectiveness was 66%, he made 3 double faults and got 59% of the service points.

During the 30th final Hurkacz will face the winner of the match between the Finnish tennis player Emil ruusuvuori and the American tennis player Marcos Giron.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) 238 players face. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualification phase and the guests. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.