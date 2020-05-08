Tennis continues to adjust to health restrictions and the global situation caused by the pandemic. Everything indicates that the closest future of this sport is through geographically delimited tournaments or tours. With display Exo Tennis Point disputed last week, in which Yannick Hanfmann took the cat to the water and that left us images as varied as the dispute of the sport using masks, this weekend the best players in the world return to the field to participate in an event Similary.

Nothing more and nothing less than four top-60 faces will be measured in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to play a tournament called UTR Pro Match. This event will count towards a specific ranking, parallel to the ATP and very widespread in the United States: the UTR ranking. With the financial support of Oracle, this circuit adds a new stop in totally different conditions, an absolutely unprecedented event that, however, has brought together the presence of Hubert Hurkacz, Reilly Opelka, Miomir Kecmanovic and Tommy Paul: a luxury poster with assiduous faces in the best tournaments in the world.

The event was going to count, in principle, with the presence of a top-10 like Matteo Berrettini, but the last minute injury of the Italian has caused a readjustment in its protagonists. For the players who participate in this event, the confinement has been somewhat more lax due to the measures taken in various areas of the United States compared to the situation in Europe. “Definitely it will be very good to return to the courts and play several games, especially considering that these past few months have been very boring, training every day,” he said at the tournament presentation (through a conference by Zoom) Miomir Kecmanovic.

Each game will be broadcast through the US network Tennis Channel, with the occasional presence via Skype of an Andy Roddick who will comment on the highlights. Perhaps other of the most curious innovations will be the presence of helmets, as it was first implemented in the NextGen tournament in Milan, through which tennis players will be able to communicate with Tennis Channel commentators. The competition will take place over three days, starting during the afternoon of today, Friday, May 8, until next Sunday, 10. The matches will start at 18:00 Spanish, 12PM in Florida.

That first duel between Tommy Paul and Hubert Hurkacz will be the first step in the format of this event: a kind of “all against all”, a unique group stage where the tennis players will be measured in matches to the best of three sets, four games. That is, what could be an organization similar to that of the NextGen event previously mentioned, finds two vital differences: there is Advantage in each game (they are not decided by gold points) and, as you can see, the match is still the best of three sets (not five as in the championship in Milan). If 3 equals is reached, a tie-break will be played to tie the tie.

The best two of this Round Robin will meet on Sunday in the duel for the championship, although there will also be a consolation match to define third and fourth place. Now, let’s go to the important thing: What security measures will be taken? First, the Florida club’s private courts will be disinfected before and after each game. Of course, the presence of spectators, line judges and ball boys is more than prohibited, with the only presence of the chair judge beyond the two protagonists of the duel. Each player will have their own collection of marked balls and they will have to bring their own drinks and towels. Finally, they cannot shake hands at the end of the match.

So, everything is ready and prepared for the first tournament with top-100 players to return during the course of this pandemic. Will we ever get used to this tennis? Only time will tell.

.