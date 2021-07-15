Hubert Hurkacz, Olympic medal candidate in Tokyo 2021

As much as he could not complete the task as he dreamed, what was done by Hubert hurkacz at Wimbledon 2021 it seems like a clear turning point in his sports career. After hatching off a brilliant week in Miami, being able to emerge from a deep results crisis in the months after and do so in one of the biggest tournaments in the world is a tremendous morale boost for the 24-year-old. , which has come very close to breaking into the top-10. Beat Medvedev and Federer on the grass of the All England Lawn Tennis Club can be the necessary trigger for its definitive emergence and wants to confirm it in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, as revealed in sport.dziennik.pl.

“Everything that has happened in London has been incredible. I needed a few days to rest and assume what the tournament meant for me, before traveling to Tokyo,” the Polish player begins by pointing out. “The truth is that beating Federer on that court where he has achieved so many victories, with all the public supporting him and with what it means for world tennis, is something indescribable,” he says before showing his ambition to continue progressing. “Reaching the semifinals meant a lot because I had never been there in a Grand Slam, but the truth is that I would have liked to play better against Matteo berrettini. I have to admit that he played a fanatical game, he was the best without a doubt, “he acknowledges.

Hubert Hurkacz departs as a medal candidate at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

Hurkacz wants to achieve that long-awaited regularity that will make him fight for glory with greater continuity. “I think the result in London is going to help me a lot. I came out of the tournament with great confidence and, above all, with a strong will to win and keep improving, something that I would love to do at the Olympic Games,” says a man who can be one of the great medal candidates in Japan. “Competing in an Olympic event is one of the dreams of every athlete, it motivates me a lot to think that I can get a metal for my country. I have a few days ahead of me to prepare myself physically since I want to get to an event in the best possible way. which is a priority for me “, highlighted a Hubert hurkacz very motivated before the Olympic event.