Hubert Hurkacz meets Jannik Sinner in Miami final

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – APRIL 02: Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns a shot to Andrey Rublev of Russia in their semifinal match during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on April 02, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

EFE | The Polish Hubert hurkacz reached the end of Miami Masters 1000 after beating the Russian Andrey Rublev, fourth favorite, by 6-3 and 6-4 and will dispute the title to the Italian Jannick Sinner, that previously beat the Spanish Roberto Bautista (5-7, 6-4 and 6-4).

The ambition and progression of the player Wroclaw, 24 years old and installed for now in 37th place in the ranking, stopped the momentum of the Russian, the most fit tennis player on the circuit in recent months.

Vaulting Pole 🙌 @ HubertHurkacz tops Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4 and becomes the first Pole to reach a Masters 1000 final since 2012. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/g4UqBDiAjx – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 3, 2021

Hurkacz It took him an hour and 27 minutes to get rid of Rublev for the second time, whom he had already beaten in Rome last year on clay.

The Polish tennis player faces the most important challenge of his career. Winner in Delray Beach this year and in Winston Salem two ago, in the only finals he has played in his career, he aspires to the third but most relevant success.

The executioner of the Greek Stafanos Tsitsipas, second seeded, and Rublev, fourth, now, the title will be played against the young Jannik Sinner, who beat Spanish Roberto Bautista in the other semifinal.