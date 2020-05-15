The Swiss company Huber + Suhner has introduced a new charger for electric cars that allows ultra-fast recharges, with a liquid-cooled cable that is designed to withstand currents of up to 500 amps in direct current, and at temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius. This means that with a voltage of 1,000 volts, a load power of up to 500 kW can be achieved.

This new charger, called Radox HPC500, is based on the HPC400 family of chargers, which go one step further in performance to be able to recharge faster, with more power, and in environments with higher temperatures.

The HPC500 is available with the CCS1 and CCS2 interface, its protection has been improved (it is now IP67) and you can optionally equip a built-in power measurement system. According to the Swiss manufacturer, the cable is 20% lighter and more flexible than the HPC400, and also has replaceable connectors to increase the life of the charger.

Taking advantage of all its capabilities, with a maximum power of 500 kW this charger could supply in less than 3 minutes enough energy to cover 100 km in an electric car. According to its manufacturer, its greater cooling capacity allows it to work with intensities of 500 amps even with an ambient temperature of up to 50 degrees.

According to Max Göldi, Head of Sales at Huber + Suhner, it is “the world’s first charger” to support direct current charging with 500 amps of current. Given a workload like this, the charger can generate a lot of noise, but its creators assure that the sound level has been reduced “considerably” thanks to an improvement in the operation of the fans and the heat exchanger of the loading station.

The Swiss company currently supplies its HPC family chargers in the United States and Canada for Electrify America network, and also participates in the implementation of other infrastructure projects in Europe.

