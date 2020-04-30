Atlas suddenly began to darken, and experts speculated that its ice core could be fragmenting or even disintegrating.

The Kite Atlas has been broken into pieces and the telescope space Hubble It has produced the sharpest images of the pieces, some the size of a house, providing further evidence that fragmentation of these heavenly bodies is probably common.

The Atlas (C / 2019 Y4) was discovered in December 2019 and some astronomers anticipated that next May could be seen with the naked eye, to become one of the most spectacular in the last two decades.

However, Atlas it began to darken suddenly and experts speculated that its ice core could be fragmenting or even disintegrating, which was confirmed by the images of an amateur astronomer who photographed several pieces of the Kite April 11.

The Hubble He took two images, one on April 20, in which about 30 fragments are seen, and the other on 23, where about 25 pieces are seen.

These pieces are wrapped in a tail of cometary dust swept by sunlight, the European Space Agency (ESA) said in a statement.

The telescope It has distinguished pieces as small as the size of a house and it is estimated that, before breaking, the core should not have been longer than two soccer fields.

The appearance of Atlas it changes “substantially” between the two images, according to David Jewitt from the University of California at Los Angeles (USA), head of one of the two teams that have taken the images of the Kite with the Hubble.

That change in appearance is not known if it is because “the individual fragments turn on and off by reflecting sunlight, as if they were flickering lights on a Christmas tree, or because different fragments appear on different days,” he said.

These images provide “more evidence that the fragmentation of Kite it is probably common and could even be the dominant mechanism by which the solid and icy nuclei of comets die, “the note added.

Atlas it is currently within the orbit of Mars, at a distance of approximately 145 million kilometers from Earth when the last observations of the Hubble.

The Kite It will make its closest approach to Earth on May 23 at a distance of approximately 115 million kilometers, and eight days later it will border 37 million kilometers from the Sun. EFE