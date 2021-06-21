Hubble stops working due to a failure in its central computer

Despite NASA’s attempts to fix it, the Hubble Space Telescope has not worked for 8 days.

On Sunday, June 13, the Hubble payload computer came to a sudden stop. According to NASA, this computer is in charge of controlling and coordinating all the scientific instruments that the telescope carries with it. The failure caused the entire system to go into safe mode, causing a pause in all observations current to avoid further damage to the system.

Despite the fact that NASA began working from the next day to reverse the failure, the efforts they still do not bear fruit. First, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center control center personnel rebooted the payload computer without success.

Subsequently, the team executed plan B, which consisted of changing a support module under the premise that the problem could have been caused by a degraded memory module; However, the result was the same.

In 2020, the Hubble Space Telescope celebrated its first 30 years in Earth orbit. Thanks to its 540 kilometers above sea level and its 2.4 meter diameter aperture, Hubble has managed to capture more detailed pictures so much of objects of the Solar System, as of others of deep space in the history of the humanity with an unprecedented clarity.

Since its launch into orbit in April 1990, Hubble has required four manned missions to fix minor problems and upgrade parts of its science instruments. The last one happened in 2009.

On June 16, NASA announced that it had begun work to restore the payload computer. According to the space agency, it is “a NASA Standard Spacecraft Computer-1 (NSSC-1) system built in the 1980s, part of the Science Instrument Command and Data Handling module, which was replaced during the last duty mission of astronauts in 2009. The module has several levels of redundancy that can be activated to serve as the main system when needed ”.

In November 2021, NASA plans to launch into Earth orbit the next-generation space telescope that will gradually replace – and improve – observations made by the mythical Hubble: the telescope. James webb It is equipped with four new instruments and a 6.5 meter diameter mirror, which will allow the most remote past of the Universe to be explored through the light that comes from the first stars formed after the Big Bang.

