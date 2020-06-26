The Hubble Space Telescope captures a star that “flutters” and draws attention to how the young star performs in just a thousand light-years.

Hubble Space Telescope photographed the impressive star It ‘flaps’ in 2018 and the phenomenon became even more impressive this week.

New research revealed the extraordinary fluttering motion and can be seen from a distance in a video.

HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE CATCHES THE FLAP OF A STAR

The shadow is caused by a gas disk surrounding the young star, and astronomers speculate that the flapping motion is caused by a planet that pulls the disk and hits it.

“The shadow moves. It flaps like the wings of a bird! said astronomer Klaus Pontoppidan of the Space Telescope Science Institute, who is the lead author of the new study.

Scientists believe the disc is saddle-shaped, with two peaks and two dives.

The planet believed to be causing the phenomenon has an orbit tilted towards the plane of the disk, which explains the flickering of the “wings«.

THIS WAS WHAT THE TELESCOPE SAW

The Hubble telescope peered into space and saw shadows stretching from a star and they blinked, like the huge wings of a gigantic cosmic bat. Mysteriously, the cause of the “flapping” remains unconfirmed.

The heavenly spectacle takes place in a vast cloud of gas and dust 1,400 light years away. “Bat wings” are caused by a disk of dust and gas around a young star named HBC 672.

At around two million years old, the star is only one offspring in astronomical terms, as most of stars have been around for a billion to 10 billion years.

