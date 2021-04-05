Hubble Releases New Image of the Veil Nebula (And It’s Fabulous)

“The nebula’s progenitor star, which was 20 times the mass of the Sun, lived fast and died young, ending its life with a cataclysmic release of energy,” said the Hubble astronomers. “Despite this stellar violence, shock waves and debris from the supernova sculpted the nebula’s delicate tracery of ionized gas, creating a scene of striking astronomical beauty.”

Observations taken by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument through five different filters were used to create this spectacular colorful image. Doubly ionized oxygen appears blue and ionized hydrogen and ionized nitrogen appear red.