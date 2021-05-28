The Hubble Space Telescope found a spiral galaxy located 120 million light years away in the constellation Cepheus called NGC 2276.

But, this finding has something peculiar, with a closer look, it was observed that the galaxy is strangely asymmetric formed by gravitational interaction and intense star formation.

Hubble investigates a spiral galaxy, contorted

NGC 2276’s contorted or crooked appearance is caused by two different astrophysical interactions: one involving superheated gas permeating galaxy clusters, and another involving a close galactic neighbor.

With images from Hubble, an international cooperation project between ESA and NASA, it was observed that the deflection or distortion of the outer edges, the outermost spiral arms, of NGC 2276 is due to the gravitational attraction of a smaller companion. on the other side of the galaxy, NGC 2300.

The observed twisted appearance of the galaxy is also due to the interaction of NGC 2276 with the intracluster medium, that is, with the superheated gas found between the galaxies of the galaxy clusters, which has triggered a burst of star formation at along one edge of the galaxy.

This surge of star formation is visible as the bright, bluish glow from newly formed massive stars to the left side of the Hubble image, giving the galaxy a strangely asymmetrical appearance.

The recent burst of star formation from NGC 2276 is also linked to the appearance of more exotic inhabitants: black holes and neutron stars in binary systems.

NGC 2276 is not the only galaxy with a strange appearance. The Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies – a catalog of unusual galaxies published in 1966 – contains a collection of strange and wonderful galaxies, including spectacular mergers, ring-shaped galaxies, and other oddities.

This Atlas was published 40 years after the discovery that galaxies were independent star systems, “and we have not yet penetrated the mystery of how they maintain themselves or what physical forces are responsible for their observed shapes,” the paper says.