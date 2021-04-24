Hubble celebrates its 31st birthday by photographing a five light-year diameter candle about to explode

The most massive stars, like AG Carinae, are very bright but die young, barely lasting a few million years

The halo of gas and dust that it has expelled into space in the last 10,000 years of its life is equivalent to ten times the mass of our Sun.

AG Carinae is estimated to be up to 70 times more massive than the Sun and billions a million times more than our star

To celebrate the 31st anniversary of the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have pointed their lens at one of the brightest stars in the galaxy. It is AG Carinae, surmounted by a glowing halo of gas and dust, and who is at the end of his life waging a tug of war between gravity and radiation to prevent self-destruction.

The price for the monstrous star’s opulence is “living on the edge.” The biggest and brightest run out of nuclear fuel sooner. The expanding layer of gas and dust that surrounds the star is about five light years wide, which equates to the distance from here to the closest star beyond the Sun, Proxima Centauri, NASA explained

The huge structure was created from one or more giant eruptions about 10,000 years ago. The outer layers of the star flew into space and the ejected material is approximately 10 times the mass of our Sun.

These outbursts they are the typical life of a rare race of stars called luminous blue variable, a brief convulsive phase in the short life of An ultra-bright and glamorous star who lives fast and dies young.

These stars lie among the most massive and brightest stars known. They live only a few million years, compared to the approximately 10 billion years of life of our Sun. AG Carinae is a few million years old and resides 20,000 light years away within our galaxy, the Milky Way.

The luminous blue variables exhibit a dual personality: They seem to spend years in idle bliss and then erupt into a smug outburst, NASA explains. These giants are stars in the extreme, very different from normal stars like our Sun. In fact, AG Carinae is estimated to be up to 70 times more massive than our Sun and shines with the blinding brilliance of a million suns.

A single luminous blue variable star sheds material when in danger of self-destruction as a supernova. Due to their massive shapes and super hot temperatures, luminous blue variable stars like AG Carinae are in a constant battle to maintain stability.

Although AG Carinae is dormant now, like a superhot star, it continues to emit a scorching radiation and a mighty stellar wind (streams of charged particles). This outflow continues to shape the ancient nebula, sculpting intricate structures as the flowing gas strikes the slower-moving outer nebula.

The wind travels at a speed of up to a million kilometers per hour, about 10 times faster than the expanding nebula. Over time, the hot wind reaches the cooler ejected material, hits it, and carries it further away from the star. This “snowplow” effect has cleared a cavity around the star.

What Hubble teaches us about this stellar ‘monster’

The red material seen in the Hubble image is Incandescent hydrogen gas mixed with nitrogen gas. The fuzzy red material in the upper left indicates where the wind has passed through a faint region of material and carried it into space.

The most prominent features, highlighted in blue, are tadpole-shaped filamentous structures and twisted bubbles. These structures are masses of dust illuminated by the reflected light of the star. The tadpole-shaped features, most prominent on the left and in the background, are denser accumulations of dust that have been sculpted by the stellar wind. Hubble’s keen vision reveals these delicate-looking structures in great detail.

The image was taken with visible and ultraviolet light. Ultraviolet light offers a slightly clearer view of the filamentous dust structures that extend up to the star. Hubble is ideal for ultraviolet light observations because this wavelength range can only be seen from space.

Massive stars, like AG Carinae, are important to astronomers because of their far-reaching effects on their surroundings. The largest program in the history of Hubble, Young Stars Ultraviolet Legacy Library as Essential Standards, is studying the ultraviolet light from young stars and the way they shape their surroundings.

Luminous blue variable stars are rare: less than 50 are known among the galaxies of our local group. These stars spend tens of thousands of years in this phase, the blink of an eye in cosmic time. Many are expected to end their lives in titanic supernova explosions, which enrich the universe with elements heavier beyond iron.