Hubble celebrates its 31st anniversary with a spectacular image

The NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope has turned 31 years old and, for the occasion, the Hubble team just published a beautiful image of the luminous variable blue star AG Carinae.

Released on April 24, 1990, For more than three decades it has provided humanity with breathtaking views of the cosmos.

On this occasion, we contemplate the spectacular image of a star expelling a bubble of incandescent gases. Astronomers at the Space Telescope Institute pointed the mighty observatory at AG Carinae, one of the brightest stars in the Milky Way; a very unstable, luminous blue variable. It has occasional big pops and wild pulsations. It is approximately 20,000 light years distant from Earth in the constellation Carinae.