Hubble captures how a giant planet grows

Barely 370 light years away from us, in the constellation Centaurus, the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope He has discovered how gas and dust are slowly creeping into a new world that is in its formation phase.

The researchers measured the massive growth rate of PDS 70b using the observatory’s unique ultraviolet sensitivities to capture radiation from extremely hot gas falling on the planet.

This massive world the size of Jupiter, orbiting at roughly the same distance as Uranus from the Sun and began to form approximately 5 million years ago, it could be at the end of its formation process, opening up a new way to study the formation of giant planets in remote solar systems.