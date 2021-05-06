Hubble captures a stunning image of NGC 4603

With a radius of 50,000 light years, The spiral galaxy NGC 4603 was discovered on June 8, 1834 by the English astronomer and mathematician John Herschel, son of the famous astronomer William Herschel.

“Bright bands of young blue stars form the arms of NGC 4603, which they move lazily outward from the luminous core. The intricate reddish-brown filaments that pass through the spiral arms are known as dust lines and consist of dense dust clouds that obscure the diffuse light from the stars in the galaxy, “explain the Hubble astronomers.

Also known as ESO 322-52, IRAS 12382-4042 and LEDA 42510, this galaxy has a diameter of 110,000 light years; is a member of the Centaurus Cluster of galaxies, a group of more than 100 galaxies.