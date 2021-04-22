Hubble captures a shocking image in the constellation Gemini

This image from the Hubble Space Telescope is beyond beautiful. Hubble reminds us again that our universe is amazing, mind-boggling, and precious.

What you are seeing is a nebula some 4,900 light years distant from Earth, in the constellation Gemini. Its name is AFGL 5180 and it is part of a vast complex of molecular clouds called Gem OB1. These thick molecular clouds are where stars are born, and AFLG 5180 is no exception.

As you can see in the image of the historic telescope, it is spectacularly illuminated from deep within by a very young and hot star It violently disrupts the space around it as it grows, opening vast cavities in the gas cloud.

Also known as IRAS 06058 + 2138 and GAL 188.95 + 00.89, “in the center of the image, a massive star is forming and exploding cavities through the clouds with a pair of powerful jets, spreading to the upper right and lower left of the image. The light from this star escapes and reaches us for the most part by illuminating these cavities, like a beacon breaking through storm clouds.“, explain the Hubble astronomers.