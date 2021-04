This barred spiral galaxy stretches for more than 200,000 light years and its spiral arms are filled with young stars, in an explosion of brilliant blue light.

“In contrast, the reddest central part of the galaxy is dominated by older stars“They explain, in characteristic red color.” In 1987, NGC 2336 experienced a Type Ia supernova, the only supernova observed in the galaxy since its discovery 111 years earlier. “

