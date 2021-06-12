HubAuto Corsa will race a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the 24 Hours of Spa

The Taiwanese team HubAuto Corsa is not only carving a niche in the GT scene at the European level, but is also playing a leading role. In fact, the training will add to its GT3 effort in 2021 his participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a Porsche 911 RSR. The training will also put all the meat on the grill and has enrolled your GTE in the LMGTE-Pro class, along with the professional teams. For such a challenge, HubAuto has also shaped a high-level lineup formed by Heikki Kovalainen, Nick Cassidy and Dries Vanthoor.

With this project as a mirror, HubAuto Corsa has also defined its presence in the Pro class of the 24 Hours of Spa with a Mercedes-AMG GT3. In the same way, the formation has managed to gather a lineup of pilots of many carats since the Mercedes # 50 will be in the hands of Maximilian Götz, Maximilian Buhk and Yelmer Buurman. A project that, on paper, is much more solid than the one presented in the 24 Hours of Spa in 2020, an edition in which the team raced with a Ferrari 488 GT3 led by the Japanese Kamui Kobayashi and in which Tom Blomqvist and Marcos Gomes.

If the effort of HubAuto Corsa and the driver line-up invites you to dream of a great result in Spa, the project of the Taiwanese team also exudes a certain nostalgia and romance. In a tribute to the Mercedes 300 SEL 6.8 AMG that finished second in the 1971 24 Hours of Spa edition with Hans Heyer and Clemens Schickentanz at the wheel, edition in which the Spanish Alex Soler-Roig won alongside Dieter Glemser in a Ford Capri RS, the Mercedes # 50 will sport a special livery. This red decoration turns 50 and on its fortieth anniversary (2011), it also took the podium at Spa.