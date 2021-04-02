Hub JoyDuo, features of this accessory for MacBook Pro

The dimensions of this product are small, since it fits in the palm of the hand. Finished with quality materials, JoyDuo consists of two parts that are uncoupled to connect to each of the sides of the MacBook pro and, in this way, that everything is symmetrical and well placed (without affecting the laptop’s usability). In addition, the rear separation of the equipment is slightly increased, which favors offering greater heat dissipation. By the way, the compatibility with Apple equipment, ranges from the models from 13 to 16 inches manufactured between the years 2017 and 2019.

This two-in-one model includes a good amount of connections that surely cover the needs of the vast majority of users. Next, we leave the connectivity that is gained by using JoyDuo:

Native HDMI port with 4K resolution 2 x USB Type C (one of them compatible with Thunderbolt 3) Ethernet input for wired network use 3 x USB Type A version 3.0 Headphone jack

By using JoyDuo all this is achieved which, as has been seen, is an excellent list that allows significantly increase usage options offered by MacBook Pro with all kinds of accessories.

Additional details offered by JoyDuo

One of them is that the use of this MacBook Pro accessory does not reduce the possibility of recharging by using a USB type C port. This is because JoyDuo is compatible with Power Delivery, so this interface can be used to fill the battery with a power of 100 W, which is an excellent brand. In what has to do with data transfer, the options offered by this accessory allow you to perform jobs with a speed of 40 Gb / s, which clearly outperforms USB 3.0.

Additionally, it is necessary to know that the speed of the network connection RJ-45 is 1,000 Mbps, so speed is excellent as a solution when wireless networks are not stable for work or play. And all this, with full compatibility both when connected to MacBook Pro and when using accessories such as mice or external drives with this complete USB Hub.

Buy this hub for Apple laptops

If you have a MacBook Pro and this accessory is interesting for you. You should know that you have already obtained financing on Kickstarter, so there is no risk whatsoever to make the purchase in this way with a price of 54 euros, which is not outrageous. In what has to do with delivery, this is estimated for the month of March 2020 with free shipping worldwide.