Honor today introduced us to the new Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro +, all of them with 5G connectivity, although in two flavors: the “Pro” models start from the old well-known Kirin 990, while the Honor 30 debuts SoC, he new Kirin 985.

After the Kirin 990 5G and the Kirin 820 that launched the Honor 30s, the Kirin 985 is the third 5G processor from the company, with 7 nm EUV lithography and quite in common with the Kirin 990 that we already know.

This is the Kirin 985

The numbering already gives us a clue that the Kirin 985 is somewhere in between the Kirin 980 (the company’s most powerful processor two years ago) and the Kirin 990, with the advantage that it incorporates many of the advantages of the latter, including the 5G connectivity, now integrated as standard.

It is a processor with 7nm EUV lithography and eight nuclei arranged in three clusters: one Cortex A76 core at 2.58 GHz, three Cortex A76 at 2.40 GHz and another four Cortex A55 cores at 1.84 GHz. The integrated GPU is a Mali G77, in theory up to 40% more faster than Mali G76, the one on the Kirin 990.

The Kirin 985 includes a unit Dual core npu (Large Core and Micro Core) and Kirin ISP 5.0 processing is included, the same version included in the Kirin 820 and Kirin 990, 15% more efficient and with a 30% greater noise reduction than the previous version.

As for connectivity, it is the same 5G modem of the Kirin 990, capable of reaching a download speed of 1277 Mbps and 173 Mbps upload, compatible with both SA and NSA networks in bands n1, n3, n41, n77, n78 and n79.

The Honor 30 has been chosen to release this new processor, although we will probably see it throughout the year in other high-end or upper-middle-range Huawei or Honor. The differences with the 5G version of the Kirin 990 are few, counting on the one hand with Mali G77 instead of G76 and on the other with a lower clock speed than the Kirin 990.

