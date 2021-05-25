Huawei’s HarmonyOS will finally arrive on mobile phones this June 2, after two years since its presentation

It will finally reach mobile phones, Huawei’s own operating system will debut this next June 2. The company has announced it through a video on YouTube and this implies that HarmonyOS, after being presented two years ago, will also be present on the most popular screens in the world, those of smartphones.

According to Global Times, this next June 2 we will have an event where HarmonyOS for mobile will be presented. It remains to be seen if the arrival of HarmonyOS to mobiles also implies the presentation of new mobiles. Otherwise, HarmonyOS will come to the high-end phones and latest models of the Chinese company.

HarmonyOS, although it was a project that came from before, has had a huge impact within the company from the moment the United States decided to put Huawei on its blacklist. Being on said blacklist US companies are now banned from collaborating with Huawei, which implies for example that Google cannot place its services on Android mobiles. Harmony OS is the answer.

Previously HarmonyOS has already debuted on other devices such as Huawei televisions. The smartphone, however, is a more complex device and from which more functions are expected, so Huawei has taken a little longer to prepare the operating system for this platform. That said, we’ve had different beta versions of Harmony OS so far.

Pivot to software

US sanctions have taken their toll on Huawei. Once the world’s largest mobile phone maker, it now ranks only sixth according to Reuters. A quick conclusion that Huawei can draw from this is that they cannot rely solely on their income from selling hardware. Not collaborating with American companies essentially means not being able to make their phones and therefore not having anything to sell. The solution? For Huawei’s founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, the software.

In an internal statement accessed by Reuters, the CEO of the company has expressed that Huawei should become a company with a strong focus on software. In this way they could alleviate the impact of US sanctions. Its two main assets would be MindSpore (its artificial intelligence platform) and HarmonyOS (its operating system). Time will tell.