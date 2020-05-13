The technology HiCar 5G by Huawei It will be implemented for the first time in the automotive sector on an electric car from the Chinese manufacturer BYD. In June the BYD Han EV will be in charge of showing the world the possibilities that offers 5G technology before I get to the models of 30 manufacturers of cars from all over the world. Combined with the C-V2X system, the car will be able to communicate with the infrastructure to know at all times what is happening around it.

5G technology has the ability to “change the world” as we know it today, at the level that could be assumed by the generalization of mobile phones. The data transmission speed and low latency, will allow multiple applications related to what is known as the “internet of things”. This revolution is not without controversy and is the cause of great economic and commercial representatives among China and the United States.

Experts announce that the deployment of 5G in the automotive, highway and infrastructure sector will be the backbone of autonomous driving and smart cities. It will also provide advanced control over elements that can already be operated today with a 3G connection such as locks, windows, air conditioning or engine start-up.

BYD, China’s largest maker of electric vehicles, will implement Huawei’s HiCar technology in the BYD Han, a sedan that will become the brand’s flagship and was slated to debut in April at the Beijing Auto Show. It will have two mechanics, a plug-in hybrid and an electric one. In the case of the latter, in addition to 5G connectivity, it will debut the new Blade Battery batteries that will grant it an autonomy of 605 kilometers. This launch will only mark the beginning of Huawei’s 5G in automotive. The Chinese multinational has signed agreements with 18 automobile groups worldwide to develop their HiCar technology with them.

The C-V2X system (Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything) by Huawei allows connectivity between the vehicle and the infrastructure that surrounds it, so that you will know the route that awaits you, the speed limits, the state of traffic lights, the state of traffic and all the circumstances that surround you thanks to the fact that you can connect via 5G with each and every one of these elements.

Currently, Huawei is the world’s largest provider of telecommunications equipment. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China has deployed almost 200,000 5G base stations across the country. By the end of this year, and with the permission of the coronavirus, this number will increase to 500,000 base stations. The hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle charging points that will be installed in China, will have an internet connection, with the aim of taking advantage of 5G technology for automated recharging without human intervention.

China and USA vie for leadership in 5G

The “5G war” between China and the United States has led the Trump administration to blacklist suppliers with which US companies are prohibited from trading. In January, Huawei joined as provider of the Dutch satellite navigation company TomTom so as not to depend on the systems of the American Google.

5G technology will revolutionize driving thanks to the internet of things.

Huawei has developed artificial intelligence systems for autonomous driving and cloud-based communications, integrating them into an automotive ecosystem. APIs can link that data to the vehicle’s central systems, such as steering or driver monitoring. Autonomous driving company AutoX’s robotaxi fleet recently started operating in Shanghai, where some roads are already equipped with C-V2X systems.

