After we met the Huawei Y6s and Huawei Y9s, it was clear that sooner or later it would be the turn of the Huawei Y8s. This mid-range terminal is official now, leaving us with a certain feeling of déjà vu: it is a reissue of the Huawei Y9 2019.

Being a reissue, the Huawei Y8s is launched with Google Services, although it maintains the wide notch that was still styled in 2018. The rear camera still has two lenses, although its design has been updated and also its resolution, now with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Huawei Y8s datasheet

Huawei Y8s

screen

LCD 6.5 “

FHD +

Dimensions and weight

162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm

180 g.

Processor

Kirin 710

RAM

4GB

Storage

64 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

2 MP f / 2.4

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8

2 MP f / 2.4

Drums

4000 mAh

Load 10W

Operating system

Android 9

EMUI 9.1

Connectivity

LTE

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

Micro usb

Minijack

Others

Rear fingerprint sensor

Price

Determined

More megapixels please

The Huawei Y8s (left) and the Huawei Y9 2019 (right)

If you know Huawei Y9 2019, you know Huawei Y8s. It is basically the same terminal, with just changes to maintain Google certification and, therefore, be able launch for sale with Google services pre-installed. It does launch, yes, with Android Pie, although it is foreseeable later it will receive the update to EMUI 10.

There are things that can be modified by keeping the same scheme – like the module for the rear cameras – although little can be done to change the design of the double notch to dual front camera, which curiously lowers its resolution with respect to the Huawei Y9 2019: it is now a dual sensor of 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels.

In return, behind there is a considerable increase in the resolution of the main sensor. It’s still a dual camera, though the main sensor is 48 megapixels, still accompanied by an additional 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode. The cameras are in exactly the same place, although they are wrapped in a module for the cameras with a design more in line with the 2020 standards.

The rest of the specifications remain immovable. Huawei does not take the opportunity to upload RAM or memory, listing a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, operating under the ubiquitous (mid-range one year ago) Kirin 710.

The fingerprint sensor is located on the back and the terminal has a 4,000 mAh battery with a standard charge of 10W. The connector has not been updated, it is still MicroUSB. As for connectivity, we have LTE, Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Y8s

The Huawei Y8s is listed on the Huawei website, although there is currently no information on its availability or prices. What is indicated is a single version of 4 + 64 GB and the availability in two colors: black and green.

