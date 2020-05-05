Huawei has just announced in Cambodia the new Huawei Y6p, the second variant of the series of the year, after we met the Huawei Y6s a few months ago. Remains an economic model, although its specifications are more up to date, with a triple camera.

Unlike the Huawei Y6s, the Huawei Y6p is new batch, so it launches with a modern version of Android, but without Google services. What it does bring is a fairly generous battery for its range, 5,000 mAh.

Huawei Y6P datasheet

Huawei Y6P

screen

LCD 6.3 “

HD +

Dimensions and weight

159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04 mm

185 g.

Processor

Helium P22

RAM

4GB

Storage

64 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

13 MP f / 1.8

5 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

Drums

5000 mAh

Operating system

Android 10

EMUI 10.1

Connectivity

LTE

Wifi

Bluetooth

Minijack

FM Radio

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

From 127 euros to change

Great battery for an economical mobile

On the outside, the new Huawei Y6p repeats the design line of the Huawei P30 Lite. In front has a notch in the form of a drop, while behind it mounts the three cameras, vertically, and the fingerprint reader. The specifications, however, are much more contained than this, as well as its price.

The screen is 6.3 inches with HD + resolution, while the power is borne by the MediaTek Helium P22, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

For the cameras, in front of the Huawei Y6p bet on the 8-megapixel shutter with f / 2.0 aperture, having a triple camera on the back. The main sensor is 13 megapixels and with f / 1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 5 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle and an additional 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The Huawei Y6p is a terminal in the thin line that separates the input range and the mid-range, although at least it has a section in which it can boast: the battery, with a 5,000 mAh capacity. Huawei does not mention fast charging, although at least we do know that it includes reverse charging, to charge other devices, using an OTG cable.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Y6p

The Huawei Y6p has been announced in Cambodia, where it can already be reserved for an official price of $ 139, about 127 euros to change (and with a gift backpack). The terminal is in principle available in a single 4 + 64 GB configuration and in the three colors of the previous image: purple, green and black.

More information | Huawei