Yesterday we met the new economic mobile Huawei Y6p, a terminal halfway between the entry range and the mid-range. Today it is the turn of two other devices that fully enter the input range: the new Huawei Y5p and the new tablet Huawei MatePad T8.

Both devices have modest specs and a very tight price: In exchange, the Huawei Y6p costs 165 euros and the MatePad T8 stays at around 100 euros. Both devices launch without Google services.

Huawei Y5P and Huawei MatePad T8 data sheet

Huawei Y5P

Huawei MatePad T8

screen

LCD 5.45 “

HD +

LCD 8 “

HD +

Dimensions and weight

146.5 x 70.9 x 8.4mm

144 g.

199.7 x 121.1 mm

310 g.

Processor

Helium P22

MediaTek MT8768T

RAM

2 GB

2 GB

Storage

32 GB

16/32 GB

Frontal camera

5 MP

2 MP

Rear camera

8 MP

5 MP

Drums

3020 mAh

5100 mAh

Operating system

Android 10

EMUI 10

Android 10

EMUI 10

Connectivity

LTE

Wifi

Bluetooth

MicroUSB

LTE

Wifi

Bluetooth 5

Others

–

–

Price

From 165 euros to change

From 103 euros to change

Huawei Y5p

The Huawei Y5p is a new basic mobile from home. Ahead, it has classic frames for a classic screen size: 5.45 inches, LCD and with HD + resolution. The terminal is compact by today’s standards, with dimensions of 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.4 mm. The 5-megapixel front camera is located in the upper frame.

Behind, the Huawei Y5p has a more current design, with a square camera module, despite the fact that the camera has a single, eight-megapixel lens. There is no fingerprint reader or biometrics beyond 2D facial recognition with the front camera.

The terminal has the Helium P22 as a processor, accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The battery capacity is 3,020 mAh, without fast charge and with a MicroUSB connector for the cable. Google services are not included, although Android 10 and EMUI 10 come from the factory.

Huawei MatePad T8

From an inexpensive mobile we go to an inexpensive tablet. The Huawei MatePad T8 is a new 8-inch tablet with LCD screen and HD + resolution of the house. It follows a design line similar to that of the Huawei Y5p, with classic frames on the front.

The tablet includes a 2 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls and a main camera, behind, with a single lens and 5 megapixels. Inside it has the little-known MediaTek MT8768T processor, with eight cores up to 2 GHz.

The Huawei MatePad T8 is also part of the 2 GB of RAM, with two variants for storage: 16 GB and 32 GB. The battery is meanwhile 5,100 mAh. It is a tablet with LTE (and Wi-Fi) connectivity and does not include a fingerprint reader.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Y5p and Huawei MatePad T8

Huawei has unveiled both devices in Romania, without additional information on when they can be purchased in other regions. The Huawei Y5p is sold in a single 2 + 32 GB version in purple, green or black, and the Huawei MatePad T8 in blue and 2 + 16 and 2 + 32 GB versions. These are the prices:

Huawei Y5p: From 799 Romanian leu, about 165 euros to change.

Huawei MatePad T8: From 500 Romanian leu, about 103 euros to change.

