Huawei, which during the last days has announced donations of hundreds of thousands of masks to different countries of the European Union to help in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), will not do so again in the future as a result of statements by Josep Borrell.

In an article written last Monday, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Common Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission hinted at possible political movements that could exist after these actions, which have been followed by numerous Chinese companies. Xiaomi, Oppo or Alibaba are also some of those who have made donations in recent days.

The Spanish politician then assured that “China is vigorously sending the message that, unlike the US, it is a responsible and reliable partner.” He added that in this “world story battle”, attempts have also been made discredit the European Union as a trusted partner “and some cases where Europeans have been stigmatized as if they all carried the virus.”

Disappointment at Huawei

[…] we must be aware that there is a geopolitical component that includes the struggle to influence manipulating the interpretation of events and through the “politics of generosity”. Armed with facts, we must defend Europe against its detractors.

Given this, Huawei has reacted by communicating that they are going to end their mask donation program here in Europe, according to EURACTIV.

“This is not the type of narrative that we want to associate with,” they express from the brand, which is located in a complicated situation in terms of its operations outside the Chinese borders, after the veto of the United States and with numerous doubts from different countries when it comes to using their equipment for national 5G. The firm distances itself from Borrell’s statements about possible ulterior motives by expressing the following:

For us, this was never a public relations campaign.

For now, the rest of Asian firms have not commented on it.

