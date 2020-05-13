United States announced a lock extension to Huawei regarding their 5G networks. According to ., Donald Trump signed an executive order preventing US companies from using telecommunications equipment that poses a risk to national security.

The decision will prevent Huawei and ZTE from operating in the United States for an entire year. This order invokes the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives Trump the power to regulate trade in the face of a national emergency.

The above also means that Huawei is far from reaching an agreement with US companies like Google. The immediate consequence of this decision is that the next terminals of the Chinese manufacturer sand will remain without Google services, a characteristic that affects final consumers.

Given the blockade imposed by the United States since the beginning of 2019, Huawei saw the need to relaunch some smartphone models that Google services have. An example of this is the recently announced P30 Pro New Edition, a mobile phone that has been reconditioned for 2020 in order to counter the poor sales of its successor.

Huawei would be supported by China with a similar measure

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G. Photo: David Ortiz | Explica.co.

In addition to this, Huawei warned a few weeks ago that China may veto use of 5G chips from North American manufacturers in response to the veto. Eric Xu, chairman of the company’s board of directors, said the Chinese government will not sit idly by watching Huawei “be massacred.”

Huawei already saw the escalation of the government of Donald Trump, who would seek that Taiwan companies – as TSMC – cannot sell their products to the Chinese manufacturer. This does not take away the dream of the technology, who revealed that they can always choose Samsung or MediaTek to ensure their operations in the future.

Huawei is the company hardest hit in the trade war waged by the United States and China. The alleged Xi Jinping government subsidies provoked Donald Trump’s anger. Huawei is accused of receiving aid of up to 75,000 million euros, something that the technology firmly rejects.

The United States has gone further threaten Spain and other European countries to stop sharing intelligence if they allow Huawei 5G networks. Trump is opposed to countries opening their networks to Chinese manufacturers as they pose a risk to national security.

As a pressure measure, the US president warned Germany and Spain to avoid the installation of Chinese technology. The United States says that Ericsson, Nokia or Samsung are just as advanced as Huawei and urged that they be considered as an option.

