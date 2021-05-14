Huawei Watch GT 2 and GT 2e on sale at Amazon Mexico

Huawei Watch GT 2 – Photo: Amazon.ca

If it were necessary to list the best smart watches of the moment for AndroidWe are sure that the Huawei Watch GT 2 would be among the top positions (not to say that it would occupy the first position). And it is that this smartwatch has earned its good reputation thanks to a performance fantastic, a very attractive design and finishes and a price commensurate with the quality it offers.

As it also goes from very good price in Amazon Mexico, with a reduction compared to its official cost, we thought it was a good time to review its characteristics, look at all the good features it has and, incidentally, get on its trail in the electronic giant’s showcase so you can get hold of him (or with his brother, the GT 2e) at an attractive cost. You’re already taking time.

A watch that has everything to accompany you in any activity (and even when you are not moving). This is the Watch GT 2, one of the best-selling smartwatches on the market thanks to the good combination it makes, as we already told you, of performance, design and price.

Externally, we thus find a team with a round box and a 3D glass screen with a touch panel. 1.39 AMOLED inches (with function Always on) while inside it runs a Kirin A1 processor, developed by the firm, with the focus on offering a good job while saving energy (its autonomy is up to 2 weeks long).

Huawei Watch GT 2 – Photo: Amazon.ca

It connects via Bluetooth to your cell phone, to receive from it both calls, such as message alerts or app notifications, and offers up to 15 training modes specific, with personal trainer functions. In addition to this more specific monitoring of sports practice, monitor your daily activity, providing you with information on steps taken, distances or calories consumed.

Do not forget to include GPS + GLONASS + Galileo (ideal for positioning when doing sports outdoors), it comes with a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen meter and it also monitors your sleep, offering you information about your rest.

In the 46mm size, you can get it with a 31% discount.

Huawei Watch GT 2e – Photo: Amazon.ca

In case you want to rush a little more in the price, his thing is that you take a look at his little brother, the GT 2e. The “small” is a saying, since in terms of performance it is very similar to the GT 2 except for certain specific details.

For example, the design is more sporty and informal than the one you’ll find on the GT 2 (the case is made of metal rather than stainless steel) and it actually places a lot of emphasis in this regard, as it includes a host of extra sports modalities (up to 100!).

Huawei Watch GT 2e – Photo: Amazon.ca

It lacks a microphone and speaker, so it is not possible to make or receive calls on it Through the connection with the cell phone and in terms of positioning, it does not come with a Galileo system either.

For the rest, it is a team that has the same qualities as the GT 2 and that you can now buy at Amazon Mexico at a great price below 2,800 pesos.

