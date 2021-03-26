Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Analysis

03/26/2021 at 10:27 CET

Huawei has launched the new Huawei Watch Fit, this time with a new epithet to accompany it, the word “Elegant”. Thus, his name becomes a declaration of intent. The old Huawei Watch Fit It had a “sport” design more focused on us using it for our sessions at the gym or doing sports in general. Instead, as we will see later, the slight redesign of the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant makes it an off-road watch.

The new Huawei Watch Fit Elegant It will go on sale on March 26 at a price of € 129 with a coupon of 20 euros discount. You can find it in the Huawei Online Store and on Amazon. Later it will be put on sale in the rest of the usual channels. Also, the colors that you can choose from are black and white.

A NEW LOOK FOR AN OLD KNOWLEDGE

This is the new Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition with its black finishes.

For those who have already read our review on the Huawei Watch Fit, the truth is that they will find few differences. The real change is found in the aesthetic section, where it has been made a great job to make the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant a much more attractive watch for all situations. That is not to say that the previous version was not pretty, far from it, but it was more adapted for an aesthetic aimed at the world of sport. Now, the polymer fiber that wrapped the watch it has been replaced by a polished stainless steel that gives it a totally different look. I firmly believe that this change is a success as it makes it much more versatile. The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant continues to be the perfect companion for a long workout, but at the same time it also allows us to take it down the street with some more sophisticated “outfit”. It also gives us the quality and durability that stainless steel offers. The strap, meanwhile, will continue to be made of fluoroelastomer.

Apart from these stainless steel finishes, we find a display of take weapons. It has 2.64 inches arranged in a rectangular shape and beveled edges that give a feeling of depth. The screen has self-adjusting brightness, which allows us to forget about configuring it as we leave the house. In addition, as usual in all the brand’s watches, it has more than a hundred personalized dials, so we will have a new watch every day.

Apart from its finishes, its design is conventional and very attractive. It only has one button, enough to restart or turn off the terminal when we do not want it to be active. On the reverse side of the watch are the sensors that take our heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep data. A) Yes, the design is as clean and functional as ever but with a premium touch.

In short, the novelty of this smartwatch compared to the watches of your family is a real success: the aesthetic section fully complies.

STILL SOME SURPRISES REMAIN

Measuring the blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) It has become one of the novelties in smartwatches in the last year. As its name suggests, the sensors of our watch measure the amount of oxygen carried by our blood, one of the fundamental indicators when it comes to worrying about our health and that of our lungs. With the arrival of Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition, both this version and the Active version will have constant SpO2 measurement. Previously we had to choose ourselves that the watch did the measurement, something that has now happened to be working all the time in the background so that we have a much more panoramic view of how our lungs work.

We tested the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition

It might look like this is going to affect to battery consumption, right? since an elective test is replaced by constant monitoring. Well, nothing is further from the truth. The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition continues to promise -and deliver- with the ten days of battery life of its Active version. Thus, the smart watch will allow us great mobility, since it also implements the brand’s own fast charging system. Consequently, in about half an hour we will have battery for about six or seven days, while with an hour of charge, the watch will already be fully ready for use. We, in the time in which we have been testing it, have not run out of battery since the first time we put it to charge, a charging time that was very short until reaching one hundred percent.

EFFICIENT SLEEP MONITORING

Huawei has its own technology, christened Huawei True Sleep 2.0 to track our sleep routines using infrared rays. Based on your heart rate and the quality of your breathing, Huawei analyzes how we have slept during the night, thus creating a comprehensive report detailing the quality of our sleep. Likewise, it scores the routine and explains which are the aspects that we must improve if we want to have optimal rest.

It is not the only monitoring system that the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition has, since it also carries out a measurement of stress and menstruation. Like the Active version, this watch has routines and tracking and monitoring with up to 96 different training routines for sports.

We tested the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition

CONCLUSIONS

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant is an off-road watch, which we can use in multiple environments, not to say that in all. In addition, it has the functionalities that should be required of a watch of these characteristics, consequently from SPORT.es we highly recommend your purchase if we are looking for a watch with a reasonable price, a beautiful design and with functionalities focused on sports, sleep and health..

As always in these cases, we must remember that Huawei does not have Google services, so we will have to use their services to use the company’s health application. This is not a problem since it is done with extreme ease and it will not change our day to day at all.

