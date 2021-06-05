Huawei Watch 3: why it can be a tough rival to the Apple Watch | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new generation of Huawei smartwatch arrives with Watch 3 and this watch has everything you could want in a high-end smartwatch.

Huawei has presented its new generation of devices that work with HarmonyOS, the new operating system that will be used by all its technological products, including the new Huawei Watch 3 smartwatch.

This new generation of smartwatch is the epitome of Huawei’s technology and software when it comes to watches, setting a new benchmark in quality and design that all competitors will have to try to match.

This smartwatch has LTE connectivity and up to 14 days of battery life. It can measure more than 100 different sports activities, so it is also valid as a sports watch.

At this point we cannot deny that Huawei has been doing very well in terms of wearable devices such as watches. Their previous generations of smartwatch are still pretty good, but Seeing the design, features and functions of the new Watch 3 makes it difficult for even Apple with its Apple Watch.

Its initial sale price is 369 euros in Huawei’s own online store in Spain. And you are interested in buying it on their website, since in addition to shipping is free and from Spain, until June 30 you get it for free with FreeBuds 3 headphones.

There are many reasons to be attentive to this Huawei Watch 3, especially because of its technical characteristics, which is what really makes a difference, but also because Huawei has managed to create a totally independent luxury ecosystem.

A smartwatch in one size and with 4G

Neither different sizes (for now) or versions with or without compatibility with 4G networks to make calls, send and receive messages or even connect to the internet. Huawei Watch 3 only has one model and this is compatible by default with eSIM to connect.

With the eSIM, which your operator must provide, you can make calls using its microphone and speaker, or by pairing it with a Bluetooth headset.

Although it can be used perfectly without eSIM, this gives you a great advantage of being able to leave the house without your mobile and still be connected.

Premium design

Huawei Watch 3 has a totally premium new design. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen in a circular format to give it a classic look.

It has a round aluminum case and as a novelty a digital crown, similar to that of the Apple Watch, which allows you to turn it and move around the screen or to make more precise adjustments, it also has a response.

With the arrival of Watch 3 and HarmonyOS 2, more spheres have been added to customize the visible face of the smartwatch. From the mobile application you can download, choose and customize these screens to suit your needs or style. Now even short videos can be used as covers.

An autonomy of up to 3 days

The battery of high-end smartwatches has always been somewhat bad. Although most usually give about a day and a half of intensive use at most, Huawei Watch 3 manages to reach up to 3 days of intensive use.

Many times the problem is that they are “too powerful” for the battery they have or that elements such as GPS use a lot of energy. In this Watch 3 they have managed to reach 3 days of autonomy, which is quite a lot. But you can get up to 14 days of use in basic mode.

Manage your health and do sports with Huawei Watch 3

One of the central pieces of Huawei Watch 3 revolves around health. This watch has a system for do sports with up to 100 different activities. It also has 19 professional modes for indoor and outdoor with more details on how to improve your performance.

Among all of them, it is capable of automatically detecting 6 sports, in case you forget to select it while running or riding a bike, among others. It will give you progress graphs or information about your routes if you do them outdoors.

It is also important to emphasize that it maintains the heart rate sensor 24/7 and the blood oxygen saturation sensor. It also has a thermometer that measures the temperature of your skin. Now it is able to identify falls to call 911 automatically.

A new ecosystem and apps for Watch 3

Huawei, among other reasons due to pressure from the US and the impossibility of using some services of US companies like Google, has had to bet everything on its own ecosystem and from there it was born HarmonyOS 2.

This “new” operating system based on Android is present in almost all its new products and in this watch it has a special version for wearables. But an important detail is that finally has an application store for this Huawei Watch 3.

This store makes the difference because it no longer has a series of limited and basic applications, other developers can publish apps in their AppGallery and download them via WiFi or with 4G on the watch.

The ecosystem also expands to your phones, speakers and even your new Smart TV thanks to the fact that you can now share or play these devices from your watch.

