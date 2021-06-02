Huawei Watch 3, the first watch with HarmonyOS: features and price

The first wearable with HarmonyOS, Huawei’s new operating system, is a smart watch dubbed Huawei Watch 3. This product, which aims to compete in a market where the Apple Watch reigns, will be marketed in two different versions: a standard one, known as Watch 3, and a more advanced one, called Huawei Watch 3 Pro.

Both models have a round case, like many other watches of the brand. Also have a digital crown that makes it easy to navigate menus or perform certain interactions (how to zoom). The dynamics of this new element is very reminiscent of what we find in products such as the Apple Watch, which was the first smartwatch to incorporate this digital crown.

The Huawei Watch 3 screen occupies almost the entire front. This has a size of 1.43 inches, AMOLED technology, reaches a refresh rate of 60 Hz, offers up to 1,000 nits of maximum brightness and the pixel density is 326 dpi. The watch is also capable of connecting to 4G networks thanks to a built-in eSIM. Of course: we will have to wait for the operators in each country to officially support this product before being able to connect to their networks.

Another novelty of the Huawei Watch 3 is that allows the installation of third-party applications through the App Gallery. The company hasn’t provided many details on which ones will be available at launch, but at least it opens a door that was closed on previous models.

The Huawei Watch 3 is capable of measuring body temperature

Like other watches, Huawei Watch 3 can monitor various workouts –More than 100, according to Huawei– and has multiple sensors related to health. Monitor heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, stress level, call emergency services if it detects that you have fallen … Also, it measures skin temperature throughout the day , something that differentiates it from many watches.

With regard to autonomy, Huawei indicates that the new watch is capable of operating away from a charger for three days, But the brand has implemented an energy saving mode that extends this figure up to 14 days if necessary. This mode, depending on the brand, does not limit many of the common functions of the watch.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro, on the other hand, takes the same basis as the standard model, but he refines it in several respects. One of them is the exterior finish, where the jump is quite noticeable in this model. Specifically, the Watch 3 Pro is made of titanium, has a sapphire crystal and the back is made of ceramic.

Another important improvement is found in the field of autonomy. The Watch 3 Pro promises up to 5 days of uninterrupted use and up to 21 days activating the long-lasting mode. The clock, in addition, has a dual channel GPS system which, according to the brand, is much more efficient than the GPS system of other smart watches.

At the moment, Huawei has not provided details about its commercialization or its price, although it has confirmed its arrival in the Spanish market.

