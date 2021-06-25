Huawei Watch 3: comes with interesting news

AppGallery, temperature sensor, eSIM… When there was too much calm on the smartwatch scene, the Huawei Watch 3 shakes it up with new features both in design and functionality.

The Huawei Watch 3 series is made up of two models: Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. The first is available in total black versions, silver case with brown leather strap and silver case with metal strap; the Pro features a silver case and offers a brown or metallic leather strap. They also have other differences, as we will see later.

In all cases, they ‘run’ under HarmonyOS, Huawei’s exclusive operating system, which will be the protagonist successively in the company’s next products.

Temperature sensor and more

In addition to health, fitness, and extra long battery life monitoring features, the Watch 3 series includes for the first time a high-precision temperature sensor that detects skin temperature. Additionally, with new features like handwash detection and fall detection, these new smartwatches help monitor your training progress and health conditions with science-based solutions.

Different aesthetics and crown

The polished stainless steel body of the watch is adorned with an ultra-curved 3D glass panel and a large display. They incorporate a rotating 3D crown that offers a tactile response. Thanks to high-precision finger movement recognition, users can zoom in and out on images and scroll through menu options with precision. In addition, HarmonyOS also introduces an entirely new user interface, with a grid launch applications menu, which complements the 3D rotating crown to offer a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

The Watch 3 series debuts with a wider selection of dials and straps that offer options for users to personalize their smartwatch. With a wide range of innovative and interesting topics such as technology, games, DIY and short videos, watch faces can be mixed and matched with fluoroelastomer, nylon, leather, stainless steel and titanium straps to create the perfect accessory. to match any outfit.

Independent connectivity

Huawei Watch 3 series supports standalone connectivity. By activating the eSIM service on the smartphone, users can share the phone number and voice and data plans between the smartphone and the smartwatch. Additionally, users can also answer incoming MeeTime calls on either device.

For example, while traveling, users can turn their Watch 3 into their personal assistant and view taxi information or flight status by simply lifting their wrist.

In Huawei Watch 3 Series AppGallery is also pre-installed, from where it is possible to download third-party applications.

Functions and autonomy

The Huawei Watch 3 series works as a professional assistant that monitors the user’s physical condition and offers more than 100 training modes, skin temperature detection thanks to the incorporation of a new high-precision sensor, fall detection and alerts. emergency. In addition to health monitoring functions such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and pressure, the smartwatch series’ extensive feature set allows you to constantly stay informed of your health status.

The Huawei Watch 3 series improves the privacy of users’ data by requesting their express consent before recording any data. HTTPS encryption secures data in transit, providing users with peace of mind and security while enjoying Huawei’s health and fitness benefits and features.

Both Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro have a long battery life, capable of supporting 3 days of battery life in smart mode and 14 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

Adapted apps

Through AppGallery, Huawei’s official application distribution platform, users will be able to enjoy a complete experience thanks to the set of apps adapted to the new Huawei Watch 3 Series, among which the following stand out:

Meteored: the application that will allow all users to check the weather forecast without using their smartphone.

Plus Messenger: one of the messaging applications best valued by users that allows you to make calls, receive notifications and enjoy the media display directly from the smartwatch.

The 40: the most comfortable and simple way to listen to the best music and radio programs directly from the clock.

Availability and price

Huawei Watch 3 is available from 369 euros; Watch 3 Pro, from 449 euros. Both smartwatches include a 6-month free subscription to Huawei Music.

consumer.huawei.com