The Huawei Mate 30 presented at the end of 2019 introduced a never before seen design on a company phone, which stood out, beyond a screen with pronounced curves on its sides, for adopting a new circular format in its rear camera module, surrounded by a ring that the brand referred to as “Halo Ring”.

In the Mate 30, this ring was an addition that did not add much to the device beyond aesthetics. However, it is possible that the company intends to keep this detail in their future flagships, and even get the most out of it. Or, at least, that’s what a recent patent filed by the company echoed on the Let’s Go Digital portal.

A touchpad around the rear camera

The patent in question was filed by Huawei in mid-2019, but its approval by the World Intellectual Property Office has been delayed until March 20, 2020. It shows how the ring that surrounds the module The device’s rear camera – in this case, a Huawei Mate 30 is represented – would be capable of both show info thanks to a screen –probably based on OLED technology– integrated, such as interpret user touches and gestures to carry out different actions.

In this way, users could control device volume or camera zoom level through the rear ring, something that would have been especially useful on a phone like the Huawei Mate 30, which lacks physical side volume buttons.

On the other hand, thanks to the touch panel integrated in the ring itself, it would also be possible to obtain fast data such as Incoming call information, alarms, or the content of received notifications, and subsequently interact with them even if the mobile is face down on a surface.

Although this is a curious idea and it is likely that more than one found some use for it – after all, it is not very different from the premise on which rear-screen mobiles are based -, the truth is that they did not It’s a hassle-free system: the inclusion of this rear panel would force to keep the area around the camera always exposed, even when using a protective case. In addition to that, this function would be basically useless in those moments when the device is resting on a surface.

Taking into account that the new Huawei Mate 40 should arrive sometime between September and October of this year, it is not unreasonable to think about the possibility that this technology could arrive in time to be present in the new Huawei star phones for the second half of 2020. At the moment, that yes , the details about this new generation of the Mate series are unknown, and I’m afraid that the first clues about the new models will be made to wait a little longer.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: