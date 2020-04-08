Huawei Video available in Latin America, ready to compete with Netflix | Instagram

One of the leading telecommunications companies in China, Huawei Technologies launches its own content platform, Huawei Video arrives in Latin America and is ready to compete against Netflix.

The company had already launched the platform from the past 2017 in China, later spread throughout Spain and Italy.

Huawei Video offers a range of entertainment to the user in which he will be able to enjoy series, movies, or even signals from some television channels.

Their sales strategies are based on offering the service without cost, but with some small drawbacks, the appearance of advertisements during the reproduction of the contents.

The company of Huawei introduced this service in China from the past 2017 Since then it has had a resounding success in its own territory and has progressively expanded to more places.

Huawei Video arrived in Mexico this 2020, and is also available in Chile and Colombia. One of the purposes is to measure the reaction in these three countries and, based on this, analyze the expansion throughout the continent.

How to subscribe?

So far, the company has already set a subscription plan, however the price for users is still unknown. Subscribers can enjoy all content that is not found On Demand.

In addition, users may also have the option to rent exclusive content during a certain period. In addition to this they can also be rented films and series.

It should be mentioned that the service will not be exclusive to teams Huawei, pointed out the Asian company, however on the cell phones of this company the videos can be seen with a better definition.

In some of the equipment, the application is already integrated but if it is not, they can enter the site of the App Gallery and download it.

From what we can see, the Chinese telecommunications giant seeks to compete with other giants in streaming services, Netflix Y Amazon Prime.

