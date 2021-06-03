Huawei updates its product line with new tablets, wearables and televisions

In addition to the great official presentation of its new HarmonyOs operating system, Huawei has taken the opportunity to announce the update and new additions for its main hardware families, with new tablets, televisions, wearables and accessories and the arrival of the Huawei Watch 3, Huawei MatePad 11, Huawei MateView, Huawei MateView GT and Huawei FreeBuds 4, all of them based and compatible with the company’s new operating system.

Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro

Introduced as the brand’s new flagship smartwatches, Huawei Watch 3 series comes with a color screen protected by a curved glass, wrapped in an elegant aesthetic marked by its leather straps and its stainless steel case with a completely new rotating 3D crown, capable of detecting different levels of pressure and providing a haptic response to user actions.







As its primary guidance, this watch acts as a professional adviser to fitness and health, compatible with more than 100 exercise modes plus a wide range of health options, monitoring skin temperature thanks to a new sensor, as well as adding new functions for fall detection and SOS calls, allowing users to monitor and manage their health in real time.

In addition to these functions and those already offered by their predecessors, the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro will also have some smart functions such as the ability to make and receive phone calls and control other multimedia functions of the phone directly from our wrist. Although undoubtedly the great novelty of these smartwatches comes with the first inclusion of HarmonyOS 2, which promise to increase integration with smartphones and other Huawei devices adding new capabilities.

On the other hand, this new software also debuts with a wider selection of spheres, with a wide range of innovative and interesting topics, such as technology, games, DIY and short videos; that will allow us to better combine with the different watch straps made of fluoroelastomer, nylon, leather, stainless steel and titanium to create the perfect accessory to match any outfit.

Last but not least, the main difference between both watches will reside in the largest battery of the Huawei Watch 3 Pro, capable of achieving an autonomy of up to five days of smart mode operation, and 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode, compared to 3 and 14 days for the Huawei Watch 3.

Huawei MatePad 11 and MatePad Pro

Another of the updated families has been the MatePad, with the arrival of the new Huawei MatePad 11, the first tablet of the brand with a screen that supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz; and the upgrade to the MatePad Pro, equipped with an impressive OLED screen.

Starting with the first, we will meet again with the remarkable presence of HarmonyOS 2, which promises the addition of completely new functionalities. In this sense, the new desktop of the tablet presents an organization never seen before, offering users a new way to detect important information more efficiently, also taking advantage of the capabilities of other devices connected to this ecosystem to maximize productivity.

Also, the Huawei MatePad 11 will be equipped with the new 2nd generation M-Pencils which, along with its impressive high-refresh display, feature great response quality with an input latency of 2 milliseconds, offering users a smarter and more natural interactive typing experience.







In addition, the company also presented your new Huawei MatePad Pro tablet, equipped with an impressive 12.6-inch OLED FullView display with 90% screen-to-body ratio, the highest of all the tablets available on the market today, with an ultra-high contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1 and a wide DCI-P3 color gamut that will offer us an incredibly high, sharp and precise image precision.

Equipped with sets of Kirin 9000 series chips, this tablet seeks to offer high performance, backed by the new distributed data management and task scheduling capabilities that will be included with HarmonyOS, running smoothly in multi-screen mode with other devices such as smartphones and computers, multiplying our productivity.

Finally, we will also have a second generation M-Pencil 4, a revamped smart pen with a new platinum-coated tip for high-precision handwriting and ultra-low latency, capable of accurately differentiating between 4096 pressure points. Also, this pencil arrives supported with FreeScript feature, which converts handwriting entered in any input box into digital text in real time; smart interactions such as double tap switching; as well as Instant Shape and Instant Table.

Huawei MateView and MateView GT

Presented under the nickname “Mate”, we find ourselves with one of the company’s new bets to expand its market beyond the smartphone business. And is that the new Huawei MateView comes as a minimalist design wireless connectivity monitor (quite similar to the iMac concept), supporting a wide range of smart features to redefine the next generation of smart monitors.

Is about a professionally oriented external monitor with a 28.2-inch native 4K resolution display (3840 × 2560 pixels) and offers a high-quality viewing experience that makes every detail faithfully reproduced on the screen. Additionally, each HUAWEI MateView has undergone strict calibration to produce more accurate colors.







And is that this monitor has the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, which means that users will be able to easily perceive the details hidden in the darkest areas of an image, as well as a wide variety of colors that supports 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut 4 and 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

On the other hand, we find the new Huawei MateView GT, Huawei’s first curved gaming monitor.

Equipped with a curved screen of 34 inches and 4K resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels at 21: 9), with the possibility of a refresh rate of 165 Hz that offers a high capacity of graphic processing of the connected device, designed to maximize the performance of games.

In addition, it incorporates a Crosshairs function, designed specifically for FPS games offering an aid to aim with greater precision while enjoying your favorite games.







In terms of color appearance, the MateView GT increases color accuracy for gaming and video editing by supporting the individually professionally calibrated DCI-P3 color space, with a maximum brightness of 350 nits and a 4000: 1 contrast ratio and HDR 10 support for more realistic content and a more immersive entertainment experience.

A task that will be complemented with the presence of an innovative sound bar, integrated into the stand itself, and that includes two speakers that support 2.0 stereo sound. In addition, this soundbar will also have an RGB touch panel, adding not only a customizable lighting effect, but also a really simple and fast usability.

Finally, when it comes to connectivity, we will have a wide range of ports, including a 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and a microphone, two HDMI 2.0 display ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, a USB-C to facilitate charging and another USB-C port to facilitate other additional connections.

Huawei FreeBuds 4

Closing his presentation, we come to the latest Bluetooth wireless headphones and True Wireless Stereo, The Huawei FreeBuds 4.

These headphones use a liquid crystal polymer diaphragm (LCP), which supports a frequency range of up to 40kHz, offering high-quality sound quality and more defined highs. That added to a 14.3mm dynamic driver, will allow us to fill the range of tones with a wider and better quality bass.

On the other hand, this new addition to the range of Huawei TWS headphones inherits from its predecessor the open adaptation active noise cancellation technology, with a ANC 2.0 technology, with a dual-microphone noise-canceling technology to deliver enhanced noise-canceling performance. In fact, these are the industry’s first open headphones to use Dual-mic Adaptive Ear Matching noise cancellation, ensuring that the microphones pick up ambient noise much more accurately, achieving the best results in the industry.

However, everyone knows that this type of technology usually involves significant battery use. Although the Huawei FreeBuds 4 offer up to 4 hours of continuous music playback and up to 22 hours together with the wireless charging case, we will see this autonomy reduced to 2.5 hours of continuous music playback when we make use of active noise cancellation. And it is that the company has focused more on the inclusion of a fast charging technology, capable of recovering this autonomy in just 15 minutes.