Despite the veto by the United States, Huawei became the world’s largest smartphone maker in April.

A few weeks ago Donald Trump, President of the United States, extended the veto to Huawei until 2021, thus preventing US companies from working with the Chinese company or buying any type of component from it until, at least, May of next year. A veto that started last year but that has not prevented the Chinese company from becoming the World’s first manufacturer in April, with Samsung in second place.

Huawei has surpassed Samsung and has become the world’s largest smartphone maker in April 2020. In a Market Pulse report by Counterpoint Research, which is echoed from Gizmochina, it has been revealed that the Chinese company temporarily captured 19% of the global market share in April, while Samsung, which occupies the second position, fell to 17% of the market share.

It is striking that Huawei has achieved the first position despite not having access to Google services. Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint, has pointed out in this regard that the Asian company has mainly benefited from the China market, where it has stepped up its efforts since the United States’ trade ban. In addition, Shah himself has stated that the Chinese smartphone market has returned to normal, in terms of supply and demand, so Huawei has achieved the sales boost it needed.

On the other hand, it is also curious that the market analysis reveals that smartphone sales in key markets for Samsung almost fell to zero last April, such as India, the United States, Latin America and some parts of Europe. Some regions that were under a strict controlled blockade due to the Covid-19. A reason that also explains why sales of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series have remained unconventional.

As for Huawei, it is expected that it will not last long in the first position of the ranking, since some reports reflect that the Chinese company expects your sales fall up to 20% this year, mainly due to the commercial ban by the North American country and the lack of Google services on their devices. However, the manufacturer remains strong in the Chinese market. Even so, it is striking that Huawei has taken the first position in the classification despite these two important setbacks, which seem to be maintained for a time.

