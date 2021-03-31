Huawei suffers from US sanctions, but continues to grow in China

Huawei released its 2020 financial report and confirmed a sharp drop in revenue generated in Europe and North America. The sanctions applied by the United States government during the presidency of Donald Trump had a negative impact on the brand’s sales. On the other hand, it had a stronger performance in China that translated into sales and net profits higher than those of 2019.

According to the company, in 2020 posted revenue of $ 136 billion (+ 3.8% compared to the previous year) and net profit rose 3.2% to US $ 9,860 million in the same period. The other side of the coin was seen in the American continent, with revenues that plummeted 24.5%.

Of the total sales made by Huawei last year, 66% occurred in China. The growing dominance in their home country was especially justified due to the rapid implementation of 5G networks, for which technology developed by the corporation was used. Compared to 2019, sales in the Asian giant grew 7% in 2020.

Trump’s sanctions, key in Huawei’s annual report

According to its annual report, Huawei stomped on 5G rollout in Africa, the Middle East and Europe, despite certain threats. Nevertheless, the main downturn was in America. And here the restrictions imposed by the United States when Donald Trump was president played an important role.

The US veto of Huawei paved the way for other companies to play hard in the 5G market in some countries. Such was the case with Samsung in Canada, to cite just one example. What is still unclear is whether the multinational of Chinese origin sees a less complex outlook for its future in America. – not only in the United States – hand in hand with the policies of Joe Biden.

A Washington Post publication anonymously quoted a Huawei executive qualifying 2020 as “a really tough year”. He even mentioned that the anti-Huawei campaign gave rival firms advantages in the short term, but that in the long term will undermine “the reputation and competitive advantage” of US industry.

More on this topic