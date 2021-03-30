Huawei releases a new update for the Huawei P20, P20 Pro and Mate RS

With no hope of finally getting Android 11, Huawei just updated its 2018 top of the line with EMUI 10.0.0.188 and the January 2021 security patches.

Already immersed in updates to EMUI 11 for most of its latest mobiles, the truth is that Huawei does not forget either its older top of the range, like the Huawei P20 family or the Mate RS Porsche Design that reigned in its catalog in 2018, and that have just received a new firmware based on EMUI 10 with interesting news and new security patches.

Curious is to see how Huawei phones from three years ago are updated Despite the fact that, due to its problems with the US administration, Huawei already has HarmonyOS on its closest horizon, although honestly it is still very good news for some of the latest Huawei phones that maintain their Google Play certification and they continue to have a path for their users.

This update was pertinently informed by Huawei Central, advising that it applies to these three models that go up from EMUI version 10.0.0.175 to 10.0.0.188 with some improvements, general optimization of the system and resolution of security problems:

Huawei P20
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

On the one hand, security patches are improved to adopt January 2021 version correcting multiple bugs and vulnerabilities to keep its users as safe as possible when browsing and consuming content on the Internet. Specifically, 4 critical exploits have been fixed, 1 medium level and also 25 other high levels.

Also, the update improves system performance and the fluidity of its operation, and adds quick download icons for some cool apps like Education Center or Link Now to continue promoting the growth of Huawei Mobile Services.

How to update your Huawei device

If you have one of these three models and you have already received the notification, perfect, simply install it following the instructions provided by the device itself. In any case, you can force this update from the Settings.

Just look for the option System and updates, enter the update menu and click on Check for updates for the terminal to force its connection to the server and download the new firmware.

It can also be done from the Support app, in the Services tab, where you will also find the Update menu that will guide you through the process.

