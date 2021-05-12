Huawei reduces many of its products: adds an extra 5% to prices that were already on sale | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Thanks to the Huawei Fans Week that takes place between May 12 and 23, Huawei is reducing many of its top-of-the-line products such as laptops, tablets, cell phones and watches for all its fans.

Huawei ends its big week of discounts and offers to its fans, which it has called Huawei Fans Week. From May 12 to 23, the Huawei online store will publish some very interesting offers on products of all kinds.

If you want to get a Huawei product at a good price, check out these exclusive offers from Huawei Fans Week and thus save money.

You can find some of Huawei’s premium range mobiles at the best price, but also laptops, tablets, watches or activity bracelets. All these products have a discount, but you can also apply codes that subtract a percentage to make them cheaper.

But the best is for true Huawei fans because if you subscribe with your email you can receive a 5% discount added to all the final prices for the face. It is applicable to all new users of the Huawei store that they subscribe.

And as always keep in mind that you buy in the Huawei online store include free and fast shipping from their warehouses in Spain.

Huawei MateBook 14 Ryzen from 799 euros

This ultralight computer has a 2K screen and Windows 10 as the operating system. It comes with different configurations in terms of Ryzen processor power.

This 14-inch 2K-resolution laptop features a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and 16 GB of RAM. It also has a 512 GB SSD to store all your data.

It has WiFi 5, Bluetooth, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm jack for connecting headphones. A perfect laptop for work or study, even as a family laptop.

The offer during the Huawei MateBook 14 is 799 euros, you can also choose some Huawei FreeBuds 4i as a gift.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test this MateBook 14 with an AMD processor and we will tell you in detail how it works.

Huawei MateBook X Pro from 999 euros

This laptop has an ultra-thin design, 3K screen and Windows 10 as an operating system, the direct competition of the MacBook Pro in its different configurations.

For people interested in having one of the best ultrabooks of the moment with an Intel Core processor, this Huawei MateBook X Pro It has a Core i5-10210U, fast and despite being from the previous generation, it is still an excellent processor for such a thin computer.

It also has 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD, a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics and a 13.9-inch screen with a 3: 2 aspect ratio, that is, somewhat more square than the typical 16: 9 where Its resolution reaches 3000 x 2000 pixels.

Its normal price is 1,349 euros, but now you can get it for only 999 euros with the discount and the code AXPRO100 so that they stay at less than 1,000 euros.

Of course at ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test this Huawei MateBook X Pro and in the review you can read how this powerful laptop works.

Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition for 319 euros

This Huawei tablet has Android 10 and a Kirin 810 processor, it is also a first-rate Full HD screen that has little to envy the current competition.

One of the last tablets launched by Huawei that 2021 is Huawei MatePad 10.4, a 10.4-inch tablet with 2K resolution and some important improvements in speed.

This tablet now has WiFi 6, a wide-angle front camera to make video calls and a Kirin 820 processor. It has Android 10 and Huawei services, without those of Google, although it has its own application search engine to download those that cannot be found in his shop.

This tablet with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage now costs 319 euros and as a gift you will get an official cover to protect it.

Huawei 10.1-inch tablet with Kirin 710A processor and EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.1. It does not have Google services but you can download applications from Huawei’s AppGallery.

Another tablet on sale these days at Huawei is MatePad T10s. A 10.1-inch tablet that ranks among very cheap Android tablets.

These days you can find it with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage for 149 euros and the top model, with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for 169 euros.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio for 199 euros

These wireless headphones offer what is surely the best noise cancellation of the moment, with several different modes and L2HC codec.

If you wanted closed headphones with great sound quality and active noise cancellation, look no further, because these Huawei FreeBuds Studio They are on sale in the Huawei online store.

They have intelligent noise cancellation that eliminates external noise while you are wearing them, high fidelity sound and an autonomy of up to 24 hours of continuous playback without active noise cancellation, but with it on. reaches 20 hours.

Now you can get them for only 199 euros instead of the 299 euros that they normally cost. This discount of 100 euros is applied automatically.

Don’t miss the complete FreeBuds Studio review we’ve posted on ComputerHoy.com to understand how these headphones work.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i for 79 euros

New Wireless Active Noise Canceling (ANC) Headphones from Huawei. Compared to the previous generation, they have updated their design and improved their autonomy, offering up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

In in-ear headphones with integrated active noise cancellation we have these Huawei FreeBuds 4i, headphones that come in various colors and that you can now get for only 79 euros.

When we tried them, we were convinced of their good quality, both in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation, something difficult to find in this type of compact headphones.

They are very comfortable, with a very portable charging box that offers an official autonomy of 10 hours without noise cancellation and up to 7.5 hours with ANC on, which is not bad for its size.

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro Classic for 209 euros

Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is Huawei’s most advanced smartwatch and present in its catalog since the last months of 2020. It is a sports watch whose original price was 249 euros, but now you can have it on your wrist for 209 euros.

It stands out for being a smartwatch with GPS, an autonomy of up to 2 weeks, a sapphire crystal and titanium body highly resistant to scratches and shocks, a training system that identifies more than 100 sports modes.

As expected, it includes sensors such as heart rate, blood oxygen level and even sleep and stress monitoring.

Huawei Band 6 for 53 euros

Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

One of the latest products added to the Huawei catalog is the activity bracelet Huawei Band 6 with a large 1.2-inch vertical screen.

This activity bracelet has an elongated AMOLED screen, with an autonomy of up to 2 weeks, a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level monitoring and that together with other sensors can measure the quality of sleep, stress level or period tracking .

A perfect bracelet to wear fashion and still count your daily activity, either because you want to move more or because you are an athlete.

Now in the days of Huawei Fans Week you can get it for 59 euros, but by applying the ABAND610P coupon you get it for 53.10 euros.

