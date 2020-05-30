Huawei continues to advance its commitment to a digital Europe. The Chinese company has highlighted the important advance in digital transformation in the Old Continent and its willingness, as a provider of ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) solutions, to contribute to it.

The chairman of the Department of Public Affairs and Communications for Western Europe at Huawei Technologies, Kevin Liu, explained to the publication ‘CioSpain’ that the company intends to contribute to consolidating a united and strong Europe.

“Our efforts in Europe are focused on developing the products and services necessary to achieve the digital single market and the EU’s goals, including 5G connectivity, the Internet of Things (IoT), digital security and improving ICT capabilities », he explains.

The company executive stresses that apply the latest innovations sectors ranging from agriculture and manufacturing to health services and urban planning is an essential part of the European objective of achieving efficiency improvements and expanding the productive potential of the European economy.

He explains in the publication that the digital transformation of Europe is moving steadily And Huawei participates in this process, as “as a leading global provider of ICT solutions, we are strategically positioned to help Europe take full advantage of digital technologies.”

In this sense, he affirms that through investment, innovation and collaboration, Huawei intends to contribute to consolidating a united and strong Europe.

The company’s data indicates that Huawei generates around 170,000 direct and indirect jobs in Europe and contributed 12.8 billion euros to European GDP in 2018.

The company’s impact on the European economy has grown notably in recent years, increasing its investment in job creation and facilities, as well as the provision of goods and services produced by European suppliers. Between 2014 and 2018, Huawei’s total contribution to European GDP grew by an annual average of 19% in real terms, the company maintains.

Investigation

In addition, the president of the Department of Public Affairs and Communications for the Western Euroa of Huawei Technologies highlights that innovation, research and development play a fundamental role in maintaining the sustained and long-term economic growth and recalls that the European Commission has placed innovation at the center of its industrial strategy and digital single market policy.

In this sense, he maintains that Huawei will continue to make a significant investment in R&D and Europe will continue to be one of its key centers for innovation.

“Currently,” he says, “we run 23 research institutes in 12 European countries. Around 2,400 of our European employees have R&D positions, with research ranging from the development of wireless and optical technology to cloud computing, to research into new materials. ”

He is also convinced that “now is the time to give the continent the boost it needs to ensure its reputation for technological leadership and governance in a changing world.”

For all these reasons, he considers that “it is obvious that the objectives of Huawei and Europe are closely linked. We welcome the EU’s efforts to remove obstacles to improvement and expansion of digital marketsthus facilitating markets to offer a wider variety and at more competitive prices, which benefit customers throughout the continent. ”