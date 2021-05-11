Huawei Qingyun L410, a unique laptop with ARM and Linux

The Huawei Qingyun L410 is the first laptop of the Chinese firm with ARM SoC and Linux system. Beyond its benefits and the fact that it will surely not leave its country of origin, it is another of those models that point to a change of era that leaves behind the absolute dominance of a ‘Wintel’ that has dominated the last decades.

Huawei has had to reduce its dependence on technology from other countries in response to trade restrictions imposed by the Trump administration. On the other hand, ARM computers are becoming popular since their inception in Chromebooks until the momentum we believe is definitive once Apple has decided to make a complete transition to that architecture with the silicon program.

Huawei Qingyun L410

Huawei’s response in this area is a 14-inch ultraportable with 2K native resolution for 2160 x 1440 pixels. Its 3: 2 aspect ratio is more interesting for computing tasks than the typical 16: 9, while the cropped bezels promise a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Thin and light (1.49 kg) with an anodized aluminum chassis, it looks like a design tracing to the MateBook 14, a model that is marketed on the international market in variants with Intel or AMD processors and with Windows pre-installed.

There the similarities end because this laptop works with the Kirin 990 SoC. A Huawei’s own development manufactured in 7 nanometer technological processes with eight-core CPUs, two high-power Cortex-A76s, two medium and four less powerful A55s to improve autonomy. Its GPU is a Mali G76 with 16 cores.

It is a SoC that Huawei uses for smartphones and electronic tablets, but which in this case allows the Huawei Qingyun L410 to be the First PC of the brand that does not use processors from Intel or AMD. The main configuration is completed with 8 Gbytes of RAM and a 512 Gbyte PCIe SSD.

If the changes in hardware are striking, the same can be said of the software. The notebook is shipped with a Linux distribution called Unity OS (UOS). This operating system was created in 2019 by the UnionTech company, as part of the Chinese government’s push to move away from reliance on Windows on computers used in the domestic market. Therefore, it is unlikely that this notebook will be officially distributed outside of China.

Its importance is another as we said. The ‘Wintel’ duopoly has ended and Microsoft itself is trying with Windows over ARM, although the definitive change has come from the hand of Apple. In software it will be more difficult to displace Windows, but at least, as happens with the competition that ARM has brought to x86 on PCs, that the consumer has other alternatives for use.