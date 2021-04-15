Huawei puts a date on 6G: it will be 50 times faster than 5G and will be ready by 2030 | Technology

Although today there are still many people who do not have a 5G mobile and operators continue to work on its deployment, companies already have their sights set on 6G. Huawei claims that it will be 50 times faster than 5G and that it will arrive in 2030.

A few days ago, the 18th Huawei Global Analyst Summit took place in China, in which Eric Xu, rotating president of the company, discussed Huawei’s strategy for the future.

As reported by the Chinese news channel CGTN, in his speech, Xu announced that Huawei’s 6G networks will be ready by 2030 and that the new wireless mobile connectivity it will be 50 times faster than the current 5G.

Although the total deployment of 5G in the world has not yet been completed and there are still many users who do not have a 5G mobile, in recent months we have already heard news that tells us about 6G. Without going any further, Samsung announced last summer that its 6G will be ready by 2028 with microsecond latency and peaks of 1,000 Gbps, and there is already talk that the most powerful countries have started the race for 6G.

The 5G connection is here, but the most powerful countries have already started the race for 6G, and the first to arrive will have the world in their hands.

Today, Huawei is the world leader in 5G technology, since it is the company that has the most patents. Some experts say that mobile wireless connection technology is the new cold war, since whoever controls it will control the world. And this time it is not only focused on mobiles, but it will affect the smart home, connected cars, robots and much more, so it is not surprising that companies want to be at the forefront of this technology.

Since communication technology is one of Huawei’s great strengths, the Chinese company will continue to work in this line with a view to developing the new generation standard, 6G. In his statements, Eric Xu has stated that Huawei to publish a white paper soon to explain to the industry what 6G is, and estimates that it will be introduced in the market by the year 2030.

Little by little, more 5G mobiles are on sale, many of them in the premium range, although there are also others that are somewhat more affordable that you can buy for 300-400 euros.

People say that 6G networks will be able to reach a speed of 1,000 Gbps, 50 times higher than that provided by 5G, with a latency of less than 100 microseconds, one-tenth of that found in 5G. Thus, 6G is far superior in terms of peak speed and delay, but it will also be superior in connection and traffic density, mobility, spectrum efficiency, and positioning capabilities.

Experts say 6G will mean a paradigm shift in which the world will be completely connected. It will be possible to integrate terrestrial wireless communications with satellite communications, providing global coverage to users.